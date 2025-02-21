Five-goal third period sinks Mintos

The Prince Albert Mintos stayed close for the Saskatoon Blazers for 40 minutes on Wednesday, but the final 20 did them in.

The two teams entered the third period at the Art Hauser Centre tied at two before the Blazers rattled off five goals, including three in the first four minutes, for a 7-2 win. Mintos head coach Doan Smith said his team played a strong first two periods, but made too many mistakes in the third, and the Blazers took advantage.

“They’re a team where you if give them an inch or you miss an assignment they can make you pay,” Smith said afterwards. “They’ve got lots of skill. They’re deep. We fought hard through 40 and missed a couple of assignments early (in the third). Then it gets away from you. Their skilled players took over in the third and unfortunately we gave them the ability to do so.”

Jordon Abrametz and Brock Kolibab had the goals for the Mintos while Jayden Blanchette made 30 saves in goal. Corban Almen and Tyson Medernach both had a pair of goals for Saskatoon, and Madex Kabrud made 20 saves to earn the win.

Smith said the team needs to have a short memory as they prepare for a stretch of three games in four days to close out the regular season. The Mintos have already clinched a playoff spot, but Smith said it’s important to head into the post-season on a positive note.

“It’s just a quick reset,” Smith said. “We need to find something to gain some positives before we head into a first round where we’re going to be an underdog team. It’s just, ‘build off the first 40, try to forget the last 20, and then reset before we start tomorrow.’”

Eric Grandberg opened the scoring with a point shot that beat Blanchette glove side midway through the first period.

The Mintos tied it up early in the second when Abrametz faked a cross ice pass and fired a wrist shot over a sprawling Kabrud.

Medernach restored the one goal lead with a wrist shot that beat Blanchette five-hole, but Kolibab responded for Prince Albert with 1:22 left in the second on a goalmouth scramble.

Shaan Basran put Saskatoon up for good just over one minute into the third when he deflected a Blake Chorney point shot. Almen then scored twice in 40 seconds to make it 5-2.

Blaise Baier made it 6-2 with 6:31 left to play and Medernach scored his second on the powerplay with 3:13 remaining to secure the win.

The loss means the Mintos remain tied with Estevan for the seventh seed in the SMAAAHL playoffs, but Estevan has two games in hand.

Prince Albert was on the road Thursday playing a make-up game with the Battlefords Stars. Results were not available by press time.

The Mintos take on the third place Swift Current Legionnaires in a two game homestand this weekend. Puck drop is 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.