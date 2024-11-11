Five collisions in a 25 minute period cause RCMP to issue moose warning

The Saskatchewan RCMP cautioned motorists following five motor-vehicle collisions involving moose being reported to Saskatchewan RCMP’s Divisional Operational Communications Centre (DOCC) near the Hudson Bay, Rose Valley, Prince Albert, Melfort/Kinistino and Southey areas on Friday evening between 6:20 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The vehicles involved in each collision were damaged but none of the occupants were injured.

Saskatchewan RCMP reminds motorists to exercise caution when driving on the highway, especially near treed areas. Wildlife are more active at night and during the early morning hours when visibility is poor but may also present themselves during the middle of the day.

Individuals should also watch for movement on or alongside the road and shining eyes, which will be your headlights reflecting off the animal’s eyes. Moose are tall animals, and their eyes are normally above the beams of most vehicle headlights, and so are less likely to reflect the light.

Motorists should remain alert and travel at reduced speeds in areas known to be frequented by wildlife.