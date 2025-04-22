Five charged after drive-by shooting in Prince Albert

Five individuals are facing charges after fleeing from police on Saturday.

Police were called to the 800 block of 12th Street West for a weapons complaint. Initial reports indicated four people exited a vehicle, discharged a firearm and got back in the vehicle before fleeing the scene south bound.

Officers attended the scene. While on scene, other members of police located the vehicle and activated emergency equipment. The vehicle did not stop for police and due to the severity of the prior incident, officers continued to pursue the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle continued to evade police at a high rate of speed within the city before heading towards RCMP jurisdiction. RCMP joined the pursuit as the vehicle headed north of Prince Albert on Highway 2. The suspect vehicle then turned around towards the city and one of the occupants peaked out the window and began to shoot at police.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it turned on Highway 55 East. The occupant of the suspect vehicle continued to shoot at police before turning into Little Red River Park after being boxed in by police vehicles.

Upon search of vehicle, a .22 caliber sawed off rifle along with knives, a machete, an air pistol, bear spray and illicit substances were found.

No officers were injured.

All five occupants of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man, two 30-year-old men, a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been charged with multiple firearms related chargesd, discharging a firearm with intent, assaulting a peace officer, resisting peace officers, evading police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The 32-year-old man was also charged with possession of meth and cocaine for purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5000.

All five appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.

