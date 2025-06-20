First-year student honoured to be chosen for Reconciliation in Action Award

Graduates at the Prince Albert Campus of Saskatchewan Polytechnic crossed the stage at the Art Hauser Centre on Thursday.

The convocation ceremony took place in two parts with a morning and afternoon session. Jade Littlechief, a first-year student in Resource and Environmental Law program, received the Reconciliation in Action Award.

Littlechief, who is originally from White Bear First Nations in the southeast, said he was shocked to be recognized as a first-year student.

“I was very surprised, but also it was a very big boost, and with how I feel about education and all that I’m very honoured to be selected for it,” he said. “I know that the best way I could explain is (to say) I wasn’t expecting that especially within my first year of school.

“I’m very appreciative, but also honoured to be able to be selected for an award like that.”

Littlechief said he offers a different perspective as one of the only Indigenous students in the program

“This program really revolves around conservation and stewardship of the land, and a lot of these graduates are going to be conservation officers after this program many years down the road,” he said. “I think it’s very important for myself, but also future Indigenous students to be in this program, just to get that future understanding of the differences and all that and just being able to have that first-hand experience with different points of view.”

Littlechief was inspired to join the program at the age of 16 he went to a museum in Regina and saw all of the prop animals. At the time he was still figuring out what he wanted to do after graduating.

“I didn’t have any idea,” he said. “I was a bit stumped, but then when I came across that, I (thought) I want to be around this all the time. I grew up around this stuff, but what can I do as a career to be around this?”

He turned to his school guidance counsellor for advice and they pointed him to resource and environmental law.

“There was a bit of a hiccup getting to finishing school and then once I did finish school, I was like, OK, I’m going to apply for it now and then I eventually got in,” Littlechief said. “It was one of the main things that kept me going for finishing school.”

Another important thing that led him to the program was his upbringing. His grandfather liked the outdoors and did a lot of hunting and trapping.

“Throughout my early life, he exposed it to a lot of stuff like that,” Littlechief said. “It didn’t come to a surprise when it came down to like already having that mentality of stewardship.”

As a volunteer in the Wîcihitowin Transition Program, Littlechief inspires adult learners by sharing his educational journey. He said the Transition Program helps student adapt to post-secondary life.

Littlechief said the program brought in speakers to help the students adapt before other students were on campus.

“That’s what I thought was really important and probably helped a lot of students that year and the year prior,” he explained. “It builds a little bit of (a) relationship to have people eager to come in.”

Littlechief is a member of White Bear First Nations in southeastern Saskatchewan but studies in Prince Albert because the campus is the only one to offer the program.

He said no matter where the program was located he knew he would commit two years of his life to it.

“Once you commit to something and push yourself, it’s so rewarding,” Littlechief said.

Littlechief said he wished he could pass the lesson on to other people.

“Just being able to set your mind to something and want to complete it, all in, it’s one of the best feelings and I wish everybody could experience it,” he said. “You never know what can happen. Just being yourself.”

Littlechief said he did not expect to be selected for an award and just thought he would be completing his program.

“I was just being myself though,” he explained. “I got to talk with people and get to know people. I was inspired just from being at school and then that’s where I was like, ‘oh, how can I bring this home to my community.’”

Littlechief also engages with his band to promote sustainable, land-based practices, reflecting his dedication to positive change and community advocacy. He is also an Indigenous role model for 2026.

“That’s where I was just like, ‘I want to be able to fulfil my goal of being a Conservation Officer,’” Littlechief said.

He explained that he wants to start something of his own to make the program easier for future students who want to be Conservation Officers.

“I was thinking about what the possibilities can be and each time I go into the classroom, it gets closer and closer and closer,” he said. “I think two years ago I felt like it was just work and then now it’s that I want to create opportunity. I think it’s very important for future students to just push through because it’s super rewarding and you never know what’s in store for you.”

Dr. Has Malik, Provost and Vice President, Academic gave the speech before Littlechief received the award from Larry Rosia the President and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Prince Albert Carlton MLA Kevin Kasun brought greetings from the province, Sask Polytechnic Board Chair Mitch Holash brought greetings from the board and brought greetings from the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Students’ Association. Rosia also gave the President’s Address.

Micah Daniels from Sturgeon Lake played an honour song and Elder Violet Naytowhow said the prayer to open the ceremony before Kim Villeneauve sang ‘O Canada’.

During the morning and afternoon session philanthropist and Entrepeneur Jim Pattison received the 2025 Honorary Degree in Applied Studies, which will be awarded by Rosia on June 24 in Vancouver.

