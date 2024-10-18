First Pujabi film in Prince Albert packs theatre

There is another first for Prince Albert currently showing in the Galaxy Cinemas in South Hill Mall.

Akaal Entertainment has brought the first Punjabi movie to Prince Albert and it has been filling the theatre since the run began last Friday night with two sold out shows.

The Movie called Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni starring actor Arminder Gil. Tickets have been in high demand, so the movie has been extended for a week.

Hargun Singh of Akaal Entertainment said bringing the movie took some effort.

“We tried before a couple times, but because (it’s) a small town and we don’t have enough community here we failed a couple of times,” Singh explained. “This time we finally (made) it and brought a first ever Punjabi movie, our culture, to Prince.”

Singh said that the first two shows sold out on Friday and an additional show on Saturday was also packed.

Singh said that it felt great to have the idea succeed after previous attempts. Hargun Singh and partner Parmaveer Singh have hosted similar events in the past.

“We just want to bring our community together in Prince Albert,” Hargun said.

Submitted Photo Hargun Singh and Parmaveer Singh of Akaal Entertainment.

Hargun said bringing in different types of movies here helps to support the local economy.

“We want our community to be represented so that’s why we are just bringing everything here so we don’t have to travel all the way to Saskatoon to watch a movie,” he added.

“We’re taking our money from Prince Albert to other cities and spending on food and everything right? Why don’t we bring everything here and spend our money locally here and support local businesses?”

He said that management at the Cineplex were pleased to see back-to-back full houses for a movie.

“They have to call extra staff to manage their two shows because we know people are so excited,” Hargun said. “They’re just taking off from work and coming to watch movies.

“That’s good for us too. We are so happy. Whatever we put it on, they all support us in movies or events and everything so we feel good too.”

Singh said that their company is also experiencing growth and they have been contacted by people from Vancouver who want to bring more cultural events to Prince Albert.

Partner Parmaveer Singh said that it helps to bring more entertainment options.

“There’s no Punjabi movies and some people have language issues,” Parmaveer said. “Mostly, students have their parents here as well. They don’t have anything sort of entertainment so they just go to the Cineplex. That’s the only thing for the entertainment here.”

Hargun said the company is growing and they have continued to bring cultural events to the area.

“We are doing everything that you are going to do in big cities like Toronto, Vancouver, (and) Calgary,” he said. “We’re going to find everything in Prince Albert now, so we don’t have to travel anymore.”

Actor Arminder Gil is also a draw according to Hargun. He said they had a chance to talk to him because they brought his movie to Prince Albert.

“He’s a really famous actor. He has like 3,000,000 followers. He’s working in the industry for the last 30 years. He’s really connecting with the young generation, mostly youngsters (between) ages 18 to 30. They love him. Even myself. I’m a big fan of him,” Hargun added.

They also thanked Gurpreet Maan and Shamir Singh Cheema along with all of the sponsors from Prince Albert and Saskatoon who continue to support their cultural events.

