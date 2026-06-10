First Nations University celebrates double anniversary at Northern Campus

The First Nations University of Canada celebrated 50 years of Indigenous education on May 27 with a special ceremony at their Prince Albert campus.

The school, which was founded as Saskatchewan Indian Federated College (SIFC) in 1976, is one of the first Indigenous post-secondary institutions of its kind in Canada.

FNUniv Northern Campus Executive Director Trina Joseph said it has since grown into a national leader in Indigenous education, playing a unique and important role in serving First Nations students, communities and Nations.

“It’s all based on First Nations ways of knowing,” Joseph explained. “We incorporate that (knowledge) into all the teachings that we have, all our classes.”

The school signed its agreement with the University of Regina in 1976, and expanded to include a Prince Albert campus in 1996.

Joseph said the First Nations University of Canada creates opportunities for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students. She added that along with quality education, they also teach Indigenous culture, language, and history too.

Northern Advocate file photo.

Graduates celebrated on stage at Plaza 88 near the conclusion of the 2023 Fall Graduation Celebration for the First Nations University of Canada.

“Having that (option) not just in one city, but across the province and across Canada, is important,” Joseph said.

“We’re founded on First Nations communities. This is where we started in Canada, so that’s what we continue.”

Joseph said she did not have the exact number of degrees conferred on the Northern Campus in the past 30 years but 8,000 graduates have gone through the First Nations University of Canada. That’s including certificates, diplomas, degrees, and their master’s program.

She said that 8,000 degrees is a pretty significant achievement.

“We’ve reached not just Indigenous communities, but we have our doors open to everybody so that everybody is learning the same thing,” she added.

The commemoration event included a morning pipe ceremony, a community lunch, and an Open House for the Northern Campus. The university also held celebrations in Regina and Saskatoon.

Joseph said that she hopes the Northern Campus lasts another 30 years and the university as a whole lasts another 50 years. Looking, ahead the Northern Campus is working on developing a new building.

Joseph said they hope to start next year.

“Currently we’re in the old Eaton’s building, the old building downtown, which is great,” she said. “Our enrollment for each fall is probably about 400 students. They take classes in person and online … so in looking at building a new campus then we can increase our program offerings and our classes and the students that we can take in. Again, First Nations University is open to everybody so we take not just Indigenous students but non-Indigenous as well.”

Joseph remains optimistic for what the future holds in Prince Albert and the north.

“We’re excited that we’re celebrating 50 years and 30 years in the city of Prince Albert,” Joseph said. “We’re looking forward to continuing this process and building and growing from here on in.”

The provincial government also congratulated FNUniv on their anniversary.

“For 50 years, the First Nations University of Canada has been a cornerstone in Indigenous post-secondary education in Saskatchewan,” Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said in a press release. “Its contributions have helped open doors to opportunity, foster pride in culture and language, and support stronger communities throughout Saskatchewan.”