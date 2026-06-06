First Nations and Métis communities unite for CultureFest opening night

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — City Park was bursting at the seams on Thursday night as the highly anticipated Yorkton CultureFest launched its month-long summer celebration with a spectacular, high-energy showcase of community solidarity, rich traditions and spectacular entertainment.

Marking the first Thursday of June, the festival’s inaugural evening was dedicated entirely to Indigenous Culture Day. The park transformed into a vibrant hub of fellowship, drawing massive crowds that packed the green space to experience the profound depth of First Nations and Métis cultures. From the thunderous resonance of live drum groups to the intricate footwork of traditional dancers, the evening set a monumental tone for the rest of the festival.

Yorkton Business Improvement District (YBID) executive director Kaitlyn Kitzan noted the successful turnout and the significance of the partnership in bringing together First Nations and Métis communities, stating, “It’s off to a great evening, lots of families here, and I think everybody’s learning something and having a little fun.”

A feast of traditions: Bannock and boulette soup

Attendees looking to sample authentic traditional cuisine were treated to a variety of cultural staples. Lines stretched long across the park as community members eagerly queued up for classic fried bannock topped with blueberry preserves.

A major highlight of the night was the chance to sample traditional boulette soup, a historical Métis meatball dish.

“Normally, it’s meatballs made with ground meat, onion, and flour mixed together,” explained Darcy Lepowick, director for Métis Nation–Saskatchewan Eastern Region 2A. “When you cook it in water, the flour absorbs into the water and naturally thickens the soup. It’s really simple but tastes real good.”

Yorkton Tribal Council showcases pride and interactive youth education

The Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) maintained a massive, bustling presence at the park, offering a wide array of activities designed to both entertain and educate the public.

“Our main goal is to just showcase our culture in the best way that we can,” said Danielle Gambler, representing the YTC. “While there are parts of our culture that are strictly ceremonial and kept private, things like the powwow music, the drum groups, and the dancing are things we love to share.”

The evening kicked off on the main stage with a detailed educational presentation breaking down the diverse categories of powwow dancing, the distinct regalia worn by the different groups of performers and the deep meanings behind their movements.

Offstage, the YTC ran numerous interactive booths, including youth-focused crafting tables. At the YTC Justice Department booth, children used paint markers to design their own small wooden plaques, while adjacent tables taught traditional beadwork and hosted casual toss games. Other essential community programs, including Jordan’s Principle, set up prominent displays to hand out educational pamphlets and resource information to local families.

“Every time we go places, we always bring our information with us, just in case,” Gambler noted, adding that while the Justice Department has participated in previous years, this marks the third consecutive year the YTC has engaged with CultureFest to foster cross-cultural understanding.

A new chapter: Yorkton Indigenous Friendship Centre announces new permanent home

The evening also served as a historic milestone for the Yorkton Indigenous Friendship Centre. Executive director Mary Culbertson announced the organization has officially secured its own permanent facility.

“We’re moving into a building, and it’s going to be the new home of the Yorkton Indigenous Friendship Centre at 107 Myrtle Avenue,” Culbertson announced proudly. “Previously, we didn’t have a place of our own; we were renting rooms out of five different locations. We are very excited, and a lot of the elders who know are really happy.”

The acquisition marks a triumphant comeback. Since 2024, board president Darcy Lepowick has been leading grassroots efforts to return a functional friendship centre to the Yorkton region. Through rigorous corporate compliance, the newly formed board successfully achieved unanimous acceptance under the Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan, followed by official recognition from the National Association of Friendship Centres of Canada — a major status milestone they will officially celebrate on June 24.

Redefining Métis visibility on the Prairies

In addition to the culinary treats, the Métis Eastern Region 2A pavilion brought history to life with full-scale physical displays, including a full-sized Red River cart and a traditional trapper’s tent. Presenters took to the stage and the grounds to teach festivalgoers about the historic North American fur trade, the creation of pemmican and the unique identity of the Métis people.

The crowd was also treated to a masterclass in rhythm, featuring a youth group of Métis jiggers performing high-energy choreography backed by live fiddle and acoustic guitar players.

For Lepowick, who was elected to his regional Métis leadership role last year, the sheer scale of the turnout and the dedicated Indigenous showcase represent a massive step forward for regional inclusivity. He noted that in the past, a strong Métis presence was missing from mainstream local cultural events.

“There are a lot of Métis people here, but historically there wasn’t a lot of visible Métis presence in the area,” Lepowick stated, highlighting how CultureFest is successfully changing the narrative and giving distinct heritages an equal, vibrant platform.

More CultureFest to come

If you missed opening night, the cultural celebrations are far from over. Kitzan encourages everyone to stay engaged with the downtown initiative: “Come down for a bit every Thursday and just learn about the cultures that we live and work with in the community of Yorkton and support downtown Yorkton.”

CultureFest will continue to take over City Park every Thursday evening throughout the month of June from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The June 11 event will feature the Spirit of Ukraine, the June 18 event will showcase Philippine culture and Vibrant India, and the June 25 event will feature Jamaica Vibes and a Youth Celebration Extravaganza.

Yorkton Indigenous Friendship Centre, executive director Mary Culbertson and Métis Nation director Darcy Lepowick.