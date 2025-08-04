First Musical Theatre Camp coming to Carlton

Future students and possible future students who are interested in musical theatre will get an opportunity to learn about the art of theatre at Carlton Comprehensive High School.

Carlton Performing Arts will be presenting their first-ever Musical Theatre Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Kayleigh Skomorowski of the Carlton Performing Arts department said the idea came from a long-running sports camps at Carlton. The Carlton Summer Sports Camp is running on Aug. 25 and 26 concurrent to the Musical Theatre Camp.

“I thought might be a good opportunity just to connect with some potential future students, and just to create some more community awareness for the program offerings in the arts at Carlton too, because there’s definitely some building to do there with the recognition,” Skomorowski said.

She said this one-day intensive camp is perfect for students who love to sing, dance, and act — or who are curious to try musical theatre for the first time.

Skomorowski, who directed the Addams Family Musical last school year, will be doing drama and staging. Lauren Lonheis will take care of the singing portion. Stephanie Lokinger, who choreographed the Addams Family, will be doing some dancing too.

“They’ll get a chance to do a little bit of that, and then we’ll finish the day with a little bit of a presentation for families (showing) what the kids have learned,” Skomorowski said.

“They will learn an ensemble number and they’ll do some singing and dancing and drama games and stuff like that,” she added.

She said it was a chance to do all of the fun parts of a musical theatre while learning new skills. The day will take place in the Cafetorium and the Round Room and possibly some other spaces.

With the event later in August, registration is going well.

“We have 31 kids registered right now and there’s still time,” she said. “We’ll take more (students), so people can still register and we’ll take walk ups that day, no problem,” she said.

The Carlton Musical Theatre Camp is on Aug. 26 from 8:45 until 4 p.m. at Carlton Comprehensive High School.

“People can still register, so anyone that’s maybe interested can go ahead and still join in on the fun,” Skomorowski said.

