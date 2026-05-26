First Egg Drop Build Lab Challenge shows scientific skills

The Prince Albert Science Centre on Saturday held a novel challenge that saw several kids signing up to protect an egg.

The event took place at the Science Centre at the Gateway Mall on Saturday. The event was tagged the Egg Drop Build Lab Challenge.

“I think it went really well,” said Janelle Meyers, one the directors on the Board of Directors of the Prince Albert Science Centre. “I would have love to see more participants. It’s always better when there are more people but I think it was a really good result we were able to do two drops instead of just one because we had fewer kids.”

The event afforded people the opportunity to see what kind of protection they can build for an egg that is about to be dropped.

The Science Challenge was Meyers’ brainchild and she was excited to see it become reality. She said exercises like this will help further the development of science as well as spark the interest of local students.

“They are already thinking of they can make it better,” she said.

“There’s such a mixture. A lot of kids used some styrofoam pieces of different kinds or packing materials (and) put multiple layers too.”





Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Wyatt McMullin was hard at work preparing for the BuildLab Egg Drop Challenge which took place at the Prince Albert Science Centre on Saturday.





Meyers said she was impressed with some of the engineering that went into the designs. She said many students were thinking about when impact the drop would have on their contraption, and came up with creative solutions to minimize it.

She said some groups struggled with finding a may to make sure they could take their egg in and out of their contraption, but most found a way.

East Central School student Aspen Correa, who just turned 11, was one of the only eggs to survive both drops.

“I was very surprised,” Correa said. “I was really confident at first. Then I thought that it was going to break after I (saw) how high it was. Then once it fell and it made it, I was very confident.”

Eleven participants registered for the Challenge. They exhibited a strong scientific understanding while carrying out the experiment.

Every kid that participated in the Science Challenge was able to get a prize this time and courtesy of Dr. Jacques Marais from Lake Country Podiatry, who sponsored and attended the event.

Meyers, on behalf of the organizers as well as the kids who participated, appreciated everyone who helped make the event a success. She also encouraged the Prince Albert community parents to support their kids in taking part in educational events like this.

—with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald