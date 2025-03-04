First crop of Saskatchewan Marshals Service officers begin training

The first 10 officers to join the Saskatchewan Marshals Service have started training, the SMS announced on Monday.

All officers will undergo a seven-week program that combines in service training with online coursework. In a press release, the SMS said the training will build on previous experience and knowledge.

SMS Deputy Chief of Enforcement Rich Lowen said the training will ensure a consistent and responsive police service that can support other law enforcement agencies.

“The excitement is building as the Saskatchewan Marshals Service prepares to launch a year ahead of schedule,” Lowen said in a press release. “Training is the key to excellence, and we are ensuring our team is prepared, capable, and ready to serve throughout the Province of Saskatchewan.”

The program includes training in firearms, defensive tactics, tactical emergency casualty care, high risk vehicle stops, trauma informed policing, and Indigenous culture.

The current crop of trainees are set to graduate in April.

In a press release, the SMS said they will look to “detect, disrupt, and deter criminal activity across Saskatchewan” from day one.

“The Marshals will also locate and apprehend high-risk and prolific offenders and provide emergency and specialized support to RCMP, First Nations, and municipal police services,” reads the press release.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca