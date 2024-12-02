First Brunch with Santa brings holiday spirit

The inaugural Brunch with Santa was a resounding success at Plaza 88 on Saturday.

The event was a fundraiser for the Rose Garden Hospice based around a visit from Santa Claus arriving after he completed his duties at the annual Santa Claus Parade.

The event featured several fundraising aspects as well as some chances for family fun.

Ian Dickson Community Engagement and Fundraising Coordinator for the Rose Garden Hospice said the event is filled the gap left by the former festival trees.

“Sharon Griffin, who’s our vice chair on the board for the Rose Garden Hospice, had the idea of finding something that would be a good replacement for that, (and) that could benefit the Hospice as well as the community, so she came up with the idea of doing this Brunch with Santa event,” Dickson said.

This, along with the Run for Rose in May, was among the new fundraisers the Hospice started in 2024. Dickson said the goal is to aim high and Brunch with Santa exceeded that.

“We’ve been blown away with both events,” he said. “This one specifically, it’s just surpassed all of our expectations, and to have Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation, he committed to $10,000 to match and then today announced $25,000, so just right there with that auction segment, we made about $50,000 on top of everything else during this event,” Dickson said. “It’s huge for the Hospice. It’s huge for Prince Albert. It’s huge for northern Saskatchewan,” Dickson said. Jenkins and Ripley Ford in Melfort both pledged to match donations up to $25,000.

“We had a goal and we by far surpassed that,” Dickson said. “Our goal was about $50,000 and I can guarantee that we’re well beyond that already just from the auction event and from the contribution from Malcolm.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Santa arrived and greeted attendees during the first annual Brunch with Santa on Saturday at Plaza 88. Dawn Kilmer shared her personal story about the Rose Garden Hospice during the first annual Brunch with Santa on Saturday at Plaza 88.

Dickson added that they were well over their goal, but the exact final total was not yet available.

The event included a Live Auction with celebrity auctioneer Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Eric Schmalz that helped them exceed their expectations.

Dickson said that all of the items in the live auction went for bids that were much higher than anticipated.

“I was blown away by so many people in the community that they stepped up and did all those things. I’m just ecstatic right now,” he said.

The event sold out and all 44 tables were occupied for the first Brunch with Santa.

“It’s what we really hoped for,” Dickson said. “We put as many tables in that room as we could. We were hoping for 350 people and we’ve got that plus about 40 or 50 volunteers as well over here. We’ve got about 400 people in the room (and we’re) going to make sure everyone’s fed.”

Even before Saturday’s event was complete, Dickson and the organizing group were already talking about ways to improve it for next year.

“So far everything is working pretty well, but there will always be some things to work out for next year and we’re excited that people are already asking about next year for this event,” he said.

There were family friendly features like cookie decorating, Christmas card crafting and Santa’s Gift Shop along with photos and visits with Santa. They also had colouring at each table to keep children busy during the live auction.

“Then for the rest of us, we have over 30 businesses in the community donated gift cards and gift certificates for their business that they gave to us to sell to people at the Tree of Giving, so you can come to your Christmas shopping here as well,” Dickson said. There was also a Pat it Forward Station to donate to the Hospice in your name or the name of a loved one.

Along with the live auction, there was a silent auction. They also sold all 44 centerpieces on each table.

The event was emceed by Mitch Holash, Dickson spoke on the importance of Hospice care and Ward 7 Counc. Dawn Kilmer gave personal testimony on the importance of the Rose Garden Hospice. Dickson said that Kilmer is well known in Prince Albert both as a City Councillor and as the former Principal of Carlton Comprehensive Collegiate.

“She was a great representative to have come and speak for us. She’s done it before for us and she’s never disappointed, and to have someone like Mitch Holash as well as the MC brings a lot of gravitas to the whole event,” Dickson said.

Kilmer shared the whole story of her mother entering the Rose Garden Hospice with the audience and emphasized how important the Hospice is to families.

“We are so blessed to have the Rose Hospice,” Kilmer said. “My mom’s goal and our family goal was to not go to the hospital and have comfort and care. (It’s) not that the hospital is bad, (it’s) just that comfort and care, and I was lucky enough to be able to bring my mom to Prince Albert and then get her into Rose Garden.”

She also spoke of how the people at the Hospice were a gift.

“They allowed me and my family the gift of helping my mom’s journey. It was a very special time, even though it was a hard time. It was a special time,” Kilmer said.

“We are forever connected. We are forever connected through the experience and the care and the love of everybody there,” she added

In January Kilmer’s mother moved into River Breeze and went into the Rose Garden Hospice in February before passing away in late February.

“It was gentle and beautiful and a gift,” Kilmer said.

The event raised money for the hospice to continue with the mission set forth after it was founded.

“This goes towards us being able to provide expert end of life care,” Dickson said. “We get funding from the government and we also raise funds so that we can make sure they’re always giving the exact same level of care that everyone’s come to expect with the Rose Garden Hospice.”

Dickson added that the Hospice is always looking for more help as a non-profit.

The event was supported by numerous sponsors including the Broda Group and Barry and Donna Dutchak.

“If anybody wants to get involved, please visit rosegardenhospice.ca, stop by and visit us,” Dickson said. “We’re looking for volunteers. We’re always looking for donors. Come and see what the building is all about and help us spread the message around the community.”