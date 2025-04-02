First Annual (Kistapinanihk) Round Dance aims to bring community together

The Prince Albert Indian Metis Friendship Centre and partners will be hosting the First Annual (Kistapinanihk) Round Dance on Friday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

Youth Services Director Shane Bird said a number of community partners are involved.

Bird said it will be a traditional round dance with the goal of bringing the community together.

“(It’s) to showcase that it takes a community to change a community,” Bird said. “We’re trying to showcase that for the betterment of our urban population because we understand that lately there’s been a lot of negative things going on within our community and we need to come together in a good way.”

The theme for the event is ‘Honouring Our Past, Present and Future Youth’, which Bird said also has significance.

“We want to honour our past youth and our present and our future, our unborn, because we want to combat the barriers and the effects of intergenerational trauma,” Bird explained,

“We’re trying to address those 94 calls to action with their partners and for the spirit of reconciliation and that’s why we’re trying to bring our community together.”

Bird said the event would not happen without their partners. The list includes the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, Prince Albert Police Service, First Nations University, City of Prince Albert, West Flat Citizens Group, CBYFPA, Prince Albert Urban Indigenous Coalition and Prince Albert Security Services.

“It takes a community to make things happen,” Bird said. “What we’re trying to accomplish in our city is to create more things for our urban members and starting to create safe places.”

The event will kick off with a feast at 5 p.m. The Round Dance will go from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. This is a drug and alcohol free event with security and first aid available on sight.

The Emcee will be Elmer Ballantyne, the Stickmen are Ricky Sr. McKenzie and Micah Daniels and the Whipman will be Hume Mirasty.

Many of the people involved in the inaugural round dance, he explained, are also involved with the Friendship Centre’s proposed cultural and ceremonial grounds. Bird said that makes this the first of possibly several cultural ceremonies in the city in the near future. michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca