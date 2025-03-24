Firefighters working and learning together

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

Hosted by Waldheim Fire and Rescue with the training provided by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, members of Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire and Rescue, Hague Fire Department, Waldheim Fire and Rescue, along with Rosthern Fire and Rescue gathered on the weekend of March 1-2 to learn more about operating an incident command.

The course was the second level of the Incident Command System. The courses provide a gradual approach to Incident Command System training.

The I-100 and I-200 courses build the knowledge base for the I-300 and I-400 courses which require the course participants to develop and apply their skills in exercises.

It could be a day just like any other day. Then the world can change forever. From natural disasters such as wildfires or tornadoes to human-caused disasters such as multi-vehicle accidents or hazardous materials spills, disasters will happen. Knowing the risks, planning for the risks, and understanding actions to perform when they do happen can be critical for the safety of personnel, businesses, and the public.

The use of the Incident Command System (ICS) is one of the key actions that can be used for successful response to all-hazard disaster incidents because it allows for the seamless integration of responders from multiple jurisdictions.

The Incident Command System is a standard on-site command and control system used to manage emergency incidents and planned events. ICS Canada is a network of organizations working cooperatively to maintain a standard Incident Command System that enhances incident management response through improved interoperability. The ICS Canada material includes an operational description of the system, a full suite of training materials as well as policy documents that outline processes and responsibilities for managing the material, training, certificates etc.

The introductory course to the Incident Command System (I-100) introduces the Incident Command System (ICS) and provides the foundation for higher-level ICS training. As with any introductory level course, the I-100 describes the history, features and principles, and organizational structure of the Incident Command System. It can be completed either as a self-study online course which can be completed in two to four hours or in a classroom setting which requires five and a half hours to deliver.

After completing the I-100 introductory course, participants will understand the purpose of the Incident Command System (ICS) and the differences in roles and functions between the Incident Commander and Command Staff. The I-200 course is the second stage of the standardized system that facilitates effective collaboration among multiple agencies during mass casualty events or natural disasters. This course outlines the unique characteristics of ICS as a management framework for handling incidents and events.

I-200 emphasizes the management of individual resources and is tailored for personnel who are likely to assume supervisory roles within the ICS. The course covers various critical aspects, including the role of the Incident Commander, the chain of command, delegation of authority, analysis of incident complexity, and the expansion and contraction of resources needed to manage an incident, among other topics.

ICS is a system, not a policy, used to direct, control, and coordinate the efforts of individual agencies as they work towards the common goal of stabilizing an all-hazard incident to protect life, property, and the environment. It facilitates the easy mobilization of outside resources, designed as it is so that everyone knows what is going on.

The system also helps organizations unite, plan, and simulate their responses before an incident breaks out in the first place, because despite first appearances, small to medium-scale emergencies often are beyond the capacity of one single agency to tackle alone; whereas multiple agencies working efficiently in tandem can handle the situation with relative ease.

Although no emergency response unit wishes to encounter an incident where support from other neighbouring agencies is required, being prepared for that eventuality keeps everyone safer.