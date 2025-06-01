Fire situation worsens in Saskatchewan: SPSA

The wildfire situation in Saskatchewan has not improved according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

During their daily update on Sunday Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts stated that some fires have increased in size and evacuations are growing in the province.

As of noon Sunday there 15 active, four contained, eight not contained, two are under ongoing assessment and one is under the protected values classification, with 214 reported since the start of the season, well above the five-year average of 125.

“The weather that we have been experiencing for the last number of days is expected to continue today and through the next number of days ahead of us. So that includes high temperatures during the day, warm evening temperatures and high winds,” Roberts said.

Roberts explained that this will drastically impact the ability to contain some of these fires and will cause some of these fires to grow over the next period.

Roberts said that there had been little or no precipitation in weeks in the areas where the fires are burning.

“The province has received precipitation, but they it has been in areas that are not the area of concern. For instance, last night in the far northwest corner. And so we had some areas that got 30 millimetres of rain, which would be much appreciated if it was in the right location, but that has not yet occurred,” he explained.

The Shoe Fire in Narrow Hills Provincial Park and threatening the Resort Village of Candle Lake is currently the largest fire at 305,000 hectares.

“I can acknowledge that currently based on our thermal imaging, this fire has significantly grown overnight,” Roberts said.

He explained that because of satellite imagery they can see a fire has grown based on heat signatures.

“But that does not necessarily mean that the fire actually grew on the ground it may actually be just the hot air and column generated by the fire that’s being mapped as it’s pushed in the wind, it may actually not be so,” he said.

This is why there is a delay before the SPSA can quantify the size of a fire.

Because of the growth of the Shoe Fire to the north Highway 165 has been closed where it connects at Highway 2 North.

“The communities of East Trout Lake, Wayland Bay, Narrow Hills and Little Bear all have been impacted by this fire and are on evacuation alert,”

The Jay Smith Fire on Highway 102 is impacting the location and has resulted in the evacuation of Brabant Lake, the fire is estimated at 38,000 hectares.

The PISEW fire, which is West of La Ronge has triggered the evacuation of Hall Lake, the fire is over 61,000 hectares.

“And currently we have the fire beside some of the roads, but no direct road closures at this time,” Roberts said.

Wolf Fire, West of Denare Beach has grown significantly, it has not been mapped by SPSA yet but is well over 30,000 hectares

“It has impacted Hwy. 106 and it has led to the full evacuation of the Forand nickel copper mine that remains evacuated because of the fire proximity,” Roberts said.

The Pelican 2 Fire adjacent to Pelican Narrows grew overnight to the south and east. It was listed at 9,000 hectares but has grown significantly.

“ It has led to the full evacuation of Pelican Narrows, restricts the highway access to Pelican Narrows and through Pelican Narrows to Sandy Bay,” Roberts said.

The Club Fire North of Creighton and Flin Flon is listed as 25,000 hectares, the data for SPSA is only what is present on the Saskatchewan side of the border.

“This fire is extremely large on both sides of the border,” Roberts said

He said the Saskatchewan side will grow based on fire activity overnight.

Creighton, Flin Flon and Denare Beach are on evacuation alert and have been evacuated due to the fire and potential impacts to highway access.

The Ditch fire north of Weyakwin is currently listed as 10,000 hectares by the SPSA but has likely doubled in size due to aggressive burn behaviour overnight.

“It has led to partial closures and full closures. Depending on the time and the situation of Hwy. 2 that connects Prince Albert to La Ronge,”

Ramsey Bay and Weyakwin are evacuated due to this fire.

Provincial fire ban for the north and provincial parks and all communities in the northern Municipal Administration District. That also includes an ATB UTV restriction as well in the hopes to reduce further accidental fires from utilising that equipment.

“We do want to acknowledge that there are a number of provincial partners, all in play. We have a large number of our own staff, our partners with Indigenous communities, our contract community that have stepped forward to support us in some of these fire activities.

“And in addition to that we have reached beyond our borders to request assistance which has been provided quickly to us. So currently we have aircraft in this province to fight fire from Quebec, Alaska and British Columbia. We have also asked for ground crews and firefighting staff have already arrived from Nova Scotia’s Northwest Territories, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, British Columbia, Yukon and in route there are also resources coming from the state of Oregon and the state of Arizona,” Roberts said.

There are currently 20 active evacuations in the province with two more added at Timber Bay and Molanosa on the east side of Montreal Lake.

The estimated number of evacuees is 8,000 but because there is more than one entity managing the evacuations that number can be considered an estimate.

“Some are doing it independently, some are voluntary, some are being handled by our Indigenous partners who are taking care of some of their own communities,” Roberts said.

Roberts said that they hope to keep the number stable. He also reported between 250 and 500 people have returned to Canoe Lake.

Roberts said that highway closures are frequent and to check with Highways Hotline.

“Those warnings and those restrictions are requirement and are enforced by people at barricades and it is to ensure public safety does not put themselves in situations where the roads are unsafe or potentially unsafe for passage or are restricted for emergency crews. To use in the event that they have to move the critical equipment.

According to Roberts more than 80 cabins, houses, sheds and other assets have burned so far this fire season

“We continue to monitor the fire edges and review those areas that were impacted to get more accurate counts and updates as best we can subject to the fire behaviour at this time,” Roberts said.

The fire break adjacent to Highway 120 northeast of Candle Lake is progressing well. Multiple. Roberts said multiple pieces of heavy equipment bulldozers clearing that back to provide a potential barrier should the fire move towards that community.