Fire destroys 27 structures in Northern Alberta community

Pearl Lorentzen

Local Journalism Initiative

Lakeside Leader

The Northern Alberta community of Chipewyan Lake lost 27 buildings, including Bigstone Cree Nation health centre, outreach centre, water treatment plant, the local church, homes, sheds, and cabins to wildfire on May 29 to 30.

The community had been evacuated on May 28 at 5 p.m. The around 90 evacuees are in hotels in Wabasca.

As of June 2 at 9 a.m. when this was published, the exact percentage of houses and a detailed assessment weren’t available. However, the community is very small, so the percentage is high. More details were expected to be known by late afternoon on June 2 and communicated to the evacuees. The damage is to the south and west part of the community.

When the community was evacuated on May 28, the wildfire was only threatening the access road. However, on May 29 the wind shifted and increased. The fire trapped two four person teams of firefighters – an M.D. of Opportunity team and a Wildland Urban Interface Team from Strathmore.

The one team hunkered down in the school and the other in the fire hall, says M.D. Reeve Marcel Auger. Both buildings survived. He’d been told that the winds were over 100 km per hour.

“Today was my toughest day of all the days I’ve been with the M.D.,” Auger told The Leader on June 1.

The morning of June 1, Auger, Bigstone Chief Andy Alook, and Alberta Forestry flew over the area in a helicopter. At lunch, they held a meeting in Wabasca for the Chip Lake community members. Scott Sinclair, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake attended the meeting and has been reaching out to provincial ministers.

“We’re trying to figure things out,” says Bigstone Chief Andy Alook, “working with the M.D. and the Reeve.”

Chip Lake is in transition from being an M.D. of Opportunity hamlet to being a Bigstone Cree Nation reserve. M.D. emergency management is taking the lead.

This is the third year that the community has been evacuated due to a wildfire, but the first time that the fire burnt peoples’ full-time residences or other infrastructure. In the 2023, fire one cabin was burnt that was used in the fall and winter. No Chip Lake buildings were lost in 2024 and the fire didn’t reach the community.

On June 3, Chip Lake students return to school in Wabasca, says information from Northland School Division. Northland has set up a school in the two-classroom former Career Pathways School and will bus students from their hotels.

The Chipewyan Lake School is a K to 9 school with 23 students. High school students attend school at Northland Online School.

