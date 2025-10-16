Fire department extinguishes blaze at Diefenbaker Bridge homeless encampment

The Prince Albert Fire Department has advised the City of Prince Albert to fix a door and fill in an access tunnel after responding to a call at a homeless encampment on the south side of Diefenbaker Bridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of a fire under the bridge. They arrived and gained entry through an access door that led to a large open vault area in the column of the bridge where they discovered a fire in a homeless encampment.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. The department said the access door to the area had been removed. They have notified the City about the missing door, and a small tunnel that was dug to gain access to the sealed off area.