Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Prince Albert business

An early morning fire to a Prince Albert business caused extensive damage to a portion of the building, but no injuries, the Prince Albert Fire Department reported.

Crews were called to the Hesje Cabinets and Designs building at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday following reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.

Crews were able to successfully confine and extinguish the blaze before it could spread, according to an update on the Prince Albert Fire Department Facebook page. However, there was still significant damage. The cause is still under investigation.