Findings at site north of Prince Albert show evidence of long-term Indigenous settlement say archeologists

Site shows signs of being a permanent settlement, researchers say, not a temporary hunting camp

Archeologists working near Sturgeon Lake First Nation north of Prince Albert say findings at the site show evidence of long-term settlement in the area.

In a press release on Feb. 3, archeologists said the site shows signs of being a permanent settlement, and not a temporary hunting camp. Findings include stone tools, fire pits, and lithic materials used in toolmaking. The site also includes bison remains, which provide insight into early hunting techniques, and the evolution of the species. There is also evidence the inhabitants practiced fire management.

Archeologists say the site dates back 11,000 years.

“This discovery challenges the outdated idea that early Indigenous peoples were solely nomadic,” University of Saskatchewan archaeologist Glenn Stuart said in the press release. “The evidence of long-term settlement and land stewardship suggests a deep-rooted presence. It also raises questions about the Bering Strait Theory, supporting oral histories that indigenous communities have lived here for countless generations.”

Researchers believe the site was home to multiple bison pounds and kills sites. Sturgeon Lake Chief Christine Longjohn said the discovery provides undeniable proof of a deep and enduring Indigenous presence in the region. She said it also reinforces knowledge that has been passed down for generations

“This discovery is a powerful reminder that our ancestors were here, building, thriving, and shaping the land long before history books acknowledged us,” Longjohn in a press release. “For too long, our voices have been silenced, but this site speaks for us, proving that our roots run deep and unbroken.

“It carries the footsteps of our ancestors, their struggles, their triumphs, and their wisdom. Every stone, every artifact is a testament to their strength. We are not just reclaiming history—we are reclaiming our rightful place in it.”

The archeological site is located about five kilometres north of Prince Albert along the North Saskatchewan River. It was first identified by researcher and avocational archaeologist Dave Rondeau, who noticed exposed artifacts due to significant erosion along the riverbank while surveying the area.

On Jan. 31, Stuart and other academics met with the Sturgeon Lake council at the First Nation’s Cultural Centre. Named the Asowananihk Council (“A Place to Cross” in Cree), they are leading efforts to protect and study the site alongside University of Saskatchewan and University of Calgary archeologists. The council includes elders, knowledge keepers, educators, youth, and academics.

The council plans to secure funding for continued research and site preservation. Plans are also underway to establish a cultural interpretive centre to promote education, tourism, and community engagement.

The First Nation says the site faces threats from logging and industrial activity, and elder Willie Ermine has raised concerns about potential destruction. The First Nation is calling on local, provincial, and national partners to support efforts to protect and study the site.

