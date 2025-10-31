Finding strength in community through cancer support group

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Support for breast cancer patients and survivors comes in many forms: family, friends, health care professionals, community, and fellow survivors.

A local Breast Cancer Support Group meets regularly in Shaunavon. Member Sandra Fritz recalls the beginnings of the local group saying, “I had just been to an appointment in Regina following my diagnosis in 1995 and had thought that it would be so nice to have a local support group. Shortly after, I saw an ad for a local support group that was being initiated by Beryl Rasmussen and Helen Fauchon. Thirty years later, members continue to meet once a month for a bagged lunch. It’s very informal and anything shared within the group is strictly confidential.”

Local survivor and group member Sharon Dickie says, “It’s strange when you first come because you don’t know what to expect but it’s just a wonderful, caring bunch of women that have bonded. Women need to share-that’s part of the healing journey.” New members have recently joined them, and they invite anyone who needs this support to reach out and become part of their group. She adds, “Sometimes we don’t even end up talking about cancer. We enjoy catching up with each other.”

Anyone who wants to join can reach out to any member or contact Sandra Fritz at 306-297-3836.

Breast cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer among women and people with breasts. In 2024, it accounted for 13% of all cancer deaths in this group. The good news is that early detection saves lives and screening for breast cancer is effective. When breast cancer is found early, treatment is often less invasive, recovery is quicker, and the chances of a full recovery are much higher. Most cases occur in people over the age of 50. That’s why routine mammograms are recommended starting at age 50. However, you can discuss starting screening as early as age 40 with your healthcare provider. (From: canada.ca)

Fritz was just 42 when she was diagnosed and at least one other member of the group was under 40 when cancer was discovered.

Dickie had no family history of breast cancer, and her cancer wasn’t detected through mammograms or examinations, but she knew for several months that something wasn’t right. She says, “I finally shared with a couple of girlfriends that I knew something was wrong and they pushed me to find out what was going on. It was investigated, it was cancer, and it was advanced. Reality then sets in. I was at an age where I felt I had lived a good life, and I was afraid to deal with it. I was in denial and I thought it would just go away, but it didn’t. I didn’t want treatment, but my sons asked me to try something. I was diagnosed in December 2015 but didn’t start treatment until February (2016).”

Dickie had aggressive and difficult chemotherapy which had to be paused for an interval due to a broken wrist which needed to heal. She endured a year of chemo treatments, six weeks of radiation and a mastectomy. Her diagnosis was Stage 4 de novo which refers to metastatic breast cancer that has already spread to distant parts of the body by the time of the initial diagnosis.

When diagnosed, she had a mass that was entangled in her ribs and had metastasized to her lungs and liver. Dickie explains that the course of treatment she took is known as “Red Devil” combining the drugs Doxorubicin and Docetaxel. She says, “Those are two words that breast cancer patients don’t want to hear. It will cure you or it will kill you.”

Within 3 months, she had lost 60 pounds as her body was fighting so hard. She says, “I never thought about dying at that point; I decided I was getting through it. I surprised my oncologists, my family physician, and a lot of people. For some reason I survived and have thrived. I continue to go for scans every 6 months as it is Stage 4.” Since her initial chemo and radiation treatments in that first year, Dickie’s treatment consists of daily estrogen blockers in pill form. Estrogen blockers can also be hard on hormones and the body and difficult to adjust to but, despite their effects, she says she will continue to take them as long as possible. One ongoing side effect of the cancer and treatments has been Stage 4 chronic lymphedema in her left arm. This is a long-term condition where lymphatic fluid builds up in the body’s tissues, causing swelling, typically in the arms or legs. Very little is known about this chronic, non-life threatening condition.

Dickie is now an advocate for women of all ages, encouraging women to check themselves, to not hesitate to investigate anything that doesn’t seem right, and to seek support if they find themselves on a similar journey. “ I wouldn’t want to go through what I put myself through for the first two years when I wasn’t sharing. Part of the reason I have survived as long as I have, is that I have allowed myself to be open about it.”

Dickie is a well-known, long-serving elected official for the Town of Shaunavon with 22 years served on Council, including sixteen as Mayor.

She says, “My municipal involvement became my life. The day I was diagnosed I was at a SUMA convention, and I left the convention to see my doctor. My Council at the time allowed me to complete my term. It gave me some finality. Now, nine years later, I’m back on Council. I never expected that, but I’m so glad to be back. I have a sense of purpose again.”

Dickie is 82 and says she feels very healthy. “I don’t feel like I am that age. I have lots of energy to devote to my Council work.” Dickie also sits on three other boards: Dr. Nobel Irwin Foundation, Southwest Transportation Planning Committee and Municipal Government Committee. When asked what her hopes are for the next ten years, Dickie says, “If I had ten years, and God help me I will, I will continue with my municipal work as long as I can. I have three more years in this term.” She also plans to spend time with family and travel. She beams with pride as she talks about her sons, grandsons and her first great grandchild and she will travel to Toronto this fall for a grandson’s wedding.

She stresses her keys to staying healthy, saying, “I live in a great community that provides everything I need. Home Care was exceptional when I returned after my treatments. Having a sense of accomplishment and socializing is such an important part of staying healthy. I really believe in eating healthy; I prepare my meals ahead and freeze them to always have a good, balanced meal every day. Getting lots of rest, even though I’m busy, and balancing activities is important.” She says, “Cancer has really changed my life. I see the beauty in things I never saw before. I love differently in terms of my family. It does change a person, that’s for sure. I’m so grateful to be here and I thank God every day.”

For additional information on breast cancer visit https://cancer.ca/en/waysto-give/breast-cancer-awarenessmonth