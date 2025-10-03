Finding a perfect blend for success

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

International Coffee Day, celebrated on October 1st, was created for those who love coffee. Similarly, Blended Souls Coffee and Boutique shares this passion, with owners Deanna Mitchell and Shayne Feil loving what they create.

Owned and operated by Deanna and Shayne, Blended Souls Coffee and Boutique is a relatively new store in the town of Gull Lake, Saskatchewan. Having been around for about 2.5 years, it’s conveniently located just down the street from the Yellow Canary bookstore and near the post office.

When asked about the shopping situation in Gull Lake, Deanna and Shayne have found that now is the right time for their shop, as well as others in the community, to thrive. Deanna mentions, “People are very supportive of small communities right now, with many little businesses opening up. It’s been awesome, as people are getting off the highway and coming into town to shop.”

Blended Souls coffee and boutique Gull Lake,Sk.

Blended Souls was started in this community to fill a need for something that was lacking. Deanna explains, “Shayne and I worked together in aesthetics for a few years, became close friends, and often said, ‘I wish we could find a building where we could open a coffee shop store.’ We had a passion and desire, and we talked about it all the time, but there was never a suitable facility. We heard a rumor that Sarcan might be moving across the street, so we talked to the owner, made an offer, and bought the building.”

When looking for a name, they decided on Blended Souls Coffee and Boutique. Deanna says, “We’re very close friends who always felt our souls were connected,” with Shayne adding, “It’s a blending of our friendship.”

With the establishment of Blended Souls, the favorite parts of the job soon became apparent. Shayne mentions, “We all work together beautifully, and my first favorite part of the job is creating specialty drinks.” Deanna and Shayne come up with great ideas and enjoy spending time together, offering a variety of drinks, including drip coffee, espresso, lattes, teas, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and Chai. Their favorite drink is the Maple Cinnamon cappuccino, made with real maple syrup, which was recently added to the menu.

Another favorite part of the job is their health and wellness section, which features products from other female entrepreneurs in the area. Deanna explains, “We love supporting these entrepreneurs, and it’s a big passion of ours.”

While Blended Souls has a variety of options in health and wellness and coffee, it’s the clothing lines, such as Gentle Fawn, that bring out the popular part of the shop. Their social media presence on sites like Facebook and Instagram is also popular, although Shayne mentions that it can be challenging. “We had asked for help from someone we know, and it was a trial-and-error process. Our younger staff have been great at helping us create our reels, and they’ve been a huge blessing to us.”

Shayne goes on to say, “Honestly, the more we post, the more traffic we get through our door. We see social media as being very successful for us.”

As their shop days get busier, with peak days on Fridays and regular lineups waiting to get in, Blended Souls Coffee and Boutique has created a lasting impression on the town of Gull Lake. The shop offers a great mix of coffee, clothing, and health and wellness products, making it a must-visit destination.

Blended Souls Coffee and Boutique can be contacted via Facebook or other social media outlets, or by email at Blended.souls.coffee.boutique@gmail.com. Their hours of operation are Monday to Wednesday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, Thursday from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, Friday from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.