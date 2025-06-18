Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15

Sheila Bautz

Daily Herald

Sunday, June 15, marked an international campaign focusing on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD).

To raise awareness about this important issue in the province, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is encouraging the public to recognize the effects of elder abuse and take preventative measures and actions. One action that FCAA encourages is for all Saskatchewan residents to consider appointing a Trusted Contact Person (TCP) in the event of emergencies.

“A health crisis can happen at any time, leaving a person vulnerable to financial exploitation or issues that might affect their capacity to make financial decisions,” said Dean Murrison, Executive Director of Securities for the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan. “Naming a Trusted Contact Person can provide you with peace of mind knowing your registered financial advisor has someone you trust that they can contact if required.”

Murrison said the TCP is an effective way to shield mature and aging adults in vulnerable positions. TCP’s may be required for contact when there is difficulty in locating or contacting an elder, and there is a need to confirm their well-being. The authorized TCP representative can also confirm to a registered financial advisor who the legal representatives are for the individual who is nearing or in their retirement age in the event of an emergency.

In cases where an aging adult becomes physically and/or psychologically immobilized, the TCP will protect their financial assets. This is particularly important when an elder is vulnerable and susceptible to abuse during unforeseen events, such as with medical emergencies involving a heart attack or a stroke for instances.

“One in ten older adults living in the community across Canada experience some form of elder mistreatment each year, which translates to nearly 900,000 older adults who fall victim,” said Professor David Burnes, Canada Research Chair on Older Adult Mistreatment Prevention.

By designating and authorizing a TCP, a registered financial advisor knows who the elder trusts to be contacted in an emergency to safeguard the vulnerable individual and their assets. The protection a TCP offers prevents the aging member of a community from being financially exploited.

Financial abuse is an unfortunate and common type of abuse that targets aging members of a community. The abuse heightens when the individual is nearing or in their retirement years as financial abusers seek to attain valuable assets from the elder. The abuse can derive from various people in various positions of authority such as health care providers, family members, and places of business that take advantage of elders with a goal to steal or seize their assets. For instance, a professional may grossly undervalue an asset owned by the elder to attain it for a price that is excessively below the value of the asset.

Abuse of the senior members in our society includes physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse. An example of emotional abuse is when a person is denied visits from close family members and relatives. Another common abuse tactic is neglect with threats to withhold medications, food, or other necessities. Often times, this is accompanied by coercing and enforcing the vulnerable person to submit to the abuser’s demands or pay the consequences set by their abuser, such as threats the elder will be denied vital healthcare services and essential necessities.

The federal Government of Canada is also raising awareness about elder abuse. In a joint statement, Seamus O’Regan Jr., federal Minister of Labour and Seniors, and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Ya’ara Saks, addressed this important topic on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“Elder abuse is a crime that can take many forms. Canada joins countries around the globe on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in speaking out against this mistreatment so we can improve the safety and well-being of our parents, grandparents, neighbours and friends,” the statement reads. “It can be hard to recognize elder abuse, but we all have a role in stopping it.”

One sign of elder abuse is a distinct and noticeable abandonment of the elder. Abandonment is intended as a punishment to the victim by an abuser for not obeying, submitting or complying with the abuser’s demands. Another sign is a distinct change in the elder’s banking or spending patterns.

“Seniors deserve to age with dignity and choice,” said O’Regan. “That can’t happen when seniors are fearing for their safety. Research in elder abuse is how we’ll build the tools we need to stop it.”

There are various types of financial abuse that occur. Financial neglect results when the elder’s financial responsibilities for basic living expenses are ignored. This includes rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes, medical expenses and medical insurance. When it comes to financial exploitation, this results when there are false pretenses or claims to property that the elderly person owns. It also includes mismanagement of assets.

“Mistreatment of older persons inflicts deep emotional wounds, and can lead to feelings of fear, shame, and isolation,” said Saks. “Our commitment to addressing and preventing mistreatment of older persons in Canada goes beyond protecting their physical safety; it extends to nurturing their mental health, fostering resilience, and reclaiming the joy and dignity that every person deserves.”

When it comes to health care fraud, this type of financial abuse results due to health care providers, hospital staff and health care related professionals who are in contact with the elder and provide billing. This form of abuse includes billing the elder twice for the same service, submitting bills for phantom items or care that was never delivered or provided, and intentionally overcharging the elder.

When choosing a Trusted Contact Person, the person should be someone you trust and who is capable of handling difficult conversations about the elder’s personal situation. The TCP is someone who will protect the best interests of the Elder. The designated spokesperson should be comfortable talking with the Elder’s registered financial advisor.

On a last note, the Trusted Contact Person ideally should not be directly involved with the elder’s financial decisions, circumstances or as their Financial Power of Attorney. The best choice in a TCP is someone with the power of observation combined with knowing the aging community member well enough to notice changes occurring in the elder’s personal situation.