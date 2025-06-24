Final Sask Rivers board meeting features many tributes

The final meeting for the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education on June 16 was full of tributes.

The board recognized outgoing Saskatchewan Rivers Students for Change board representatives Coral Frenette and Taylor Henderson for their service. After their presentation Frenette (Urban) and Henderson (Rural) received going away packages from board chair Cher Bloom.

“Both Taylor and Coral have been just outstanding leaders around the board table,” Finch said.

Finch said that Henderson and Frenette were not only leaders around the board table but outside of it as well.

“They’re great leaders and I look forward to hearing many stories about their leadership accomplishments as time goes on in their adult life,” he added.

In a press release, the division said their leadership and contributions helped amplify student voice and shape meaningful initiatives throughout the year.

During his director’s update, which focused on recent student successes, Finch took time to acknowledge the work of the new board.

This iteration of the Saskatchewan Rivers board was elected in November, 2024 and quickly came to be a board that Finch respected.

“I highlighted a few things like the track and field (Max Clunie Field) grand opening, our new board with four new trustees, policy review as a whole board, so that was a new process they had this year, renewal of the board advocacy and development plans and they have become a lot more focused and structured,” Finch said.

“The work of the board will continue. They’re going to continue to increase their toolbox as the board and the governance boards so that they can help support the system,” he added.

He noted that the new board also helped in the hiring of a new Superintendent when Tom Michaud left for a new job and the division hired new Superintendent Kelly Gerhardt.

During the Board members’ forum trustee Barry Hollick reflected on his 20 years around the board table and echoed many of Finch’s sentiments.

“I think it’s about knowing that we must respect and honour the past, but we’re also looking forward to improving the present and the future,” Finch said.

Earlier this month, the Board also recognized long-serving and retiring staff at its annual recognition banquet. According to the division the event expressed deep gratitude to those who have dedicated their careers to supporting students and strengthening schools across the division.

With the week of June 23 being the last week of school in a release the Board wished all SRPSD students, staff, and families a joyful, restful summer and looks forward to welcoming everyone back in the fall.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.c