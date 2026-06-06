FIFA World Cup: is it worth it?

Hannah Mondiwa and Mike McNeeley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporters

Megaphone Magazine

With Vancouver poised to host seven matches for the 23rd FIFA Men’s World Cup from June 11 to July 19, excitement is building across the city.

The 2026 games are being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. Vancouver and Toronto are the Canadian host cities in a soccer tournament that is considered the largest and most-watched sporting event in the world. Toronto is hosting six matches, bringing the Canadian commitment to 13 games.

But with the cost per game in Canada now estimated at $82 million, according to a report from the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), many people are wondering: Is it worth it?

The city is estimating it will welcome 350,000 soccer fans for an event that is expected to generate $1 billion in visitor spending in B.C. through 2031. The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup will cost governments across Canada more than a billion dollars, the PBO report says.

And as Megaphone went to press, the CBC was reporting updated projections that show the cost of hosting seven FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver has grown to around $700 million — or $100 million per game.

Political leaders say the global spotlight on Vancouver, as well as the tournament’s expected economic boost, present opportunities to create a lasting legacy.

“The FIFA World Cup isn’t just a tournament but a historic moment to showcase our city on the world stage,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. “We’re ready to welcome the world with open arms and create unforgettable memories for fans, families and future soccer stars alike. From the pitch to our public spaces, this is going to be a celebration of culture, community and the beautiful game.”

Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jen Thomas is also highlighting the positive aspects of being a host city.

“Our səlilwətaɬ community believes strongly in the power of sport and how it can inspire our people today and our next seven generations,” she said. “We are proud to work hand-in-hand with our partners to co-create and deliver an incredible tournament with a lasting legacy that benefits everyone.”

That sense of optimism is echoed by B.C.’s premier.

“Hosting FIFA World Cup matches will drive tourism and bring significant economic benefits as soccer fans from around the globe discover why our beautiful province is such a great place to visit and invest,” said David Eby.

Out on the streets of Vancouver, the landscape has been gradually transforming into one big fan zone, with the area around the Vancouver Art Gallery festooned with decorative soccer balls and the iconic Science World sphere restyled into “The Beautiful Dome” — a 40-metre recreation of the Adidas Trionda, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

On a sunny weekend, standing outside the gallery and under boldy coloured soccer balls representing Australia, USA, Belgium, Canada, Qatar and others, Shareen Khan says she is looking forward to the games.

“It is summer in Vancouver. What an exciting time,” says Khan, a business owner and vendor at Robson Square. “We need a mix of culture and people. [FIFA] is a wonderful way to showcase our city.”

Naim Patel, who works in the hospitality industry downtown, believes hosting the event showcases the best of the city.

“It’s totally worth it. We will get a lot of benefits… a lot of people will get employment,” he said. “People from all over the world will come here to see how well-organized we are.”

Arye Mondlak, bar manager at The Cordova Room, agrees.

“It’s good for business, especially being close to the [BC Place] stadium,” Mondlak said. “I love that we are going to be able to reach all sorts of customers throughout the world.”

But alongside the enthusiasm, there is sharp criticism levelled at the costs — both financial and human — of hosting such a massive event. A coalition of housing advocates, labour organizers, drug user advocates and civil liberties groups say there is another story unfolding, one they argue deserves equal attention.

On April 21, hundreds gathered to protest the city’s involvement in the World Cup near the Vancouver Convention Centre, where delegates were meeting for the 76th FIFA Congress, the legislative body of the International Association Football Federation. Demonstrators included hotel workers, housing advocates and unhoused residents, who aimed to draw attention to what they describe as the human and social costs of hosting the event.

“The presentation of a ‘clean’ and ‘welcoming’ environment for tourists depends on an organized campaign of displacement and criminalization,” said Laura Macintyre, staff lawyer at Pivot Legal Society. “Vancouver’s residents are being kicked out of already precarious housing on Granville Street, told they can’t shelter in the two-kilometre radius surrounding BC Place, and consistently displaced by police and bylaw… all to try to sanitize the city’s image.”

The FIFA 2026 Bylaw gives the city broader authority over advertising, street vending, noise control, traffic, graffiti removal and the use of public space between May 13 and July 20. The majority of the changes will take effect within a two-kilometre “controlled zone” surrounding BC Place and the FIFA Fan Festival at Hastings Park.

Advocates say the influx of visitors and changes in policing patterns could disrupt already fragile conditions for people who use drugs, particularly in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver is now entering its 10th year of a public health emergency related to the toxic drug supply.

“In the Downtown Eastside, we know that policing has already changed for the soccer tournament,” said Dave Hamm, president of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users.

He added that bylaw infractions and surveillance have increased.

Labour concerns were also central to the protest. Unionized hotel workers say that while hotels may see increased revenue during the tournament, workers worry that the benefits will not extend to them.

Cristina Figueroa from UNITE HERE Local 40 discussed fair wages and talked about hotel workers taking pride in their work and being ready to welcome the world.

”FIFA will be raking in billions and billions of dollars. Some hotels will be charging over $1,000 a night for a room during the games. But too many hospitality workers can’t afford to live in the city,” she said.

PanPacific workers have been in a contract negotiation for months and workers say they are overworked and underpaid.

“Will FIFA share their wealth and give a cut of their earnings to help working people in Vancouver? No,” said Figueroa.

Housing advocates also questioned the city’s priorities. Athena Pranteau of AYX Bus Community questioned why there is no money for housing.

“Where are the priorities? This is Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Mayor Ken Sim, where are your priorities?”, Pranteau said.

For some, the debate is not about whether sport can inspire, but about how to ensure that the legacy and benefits of the tournament extends to cities’ most vulnerable residents as well. The 2026 World Cup Watch aims to document all aspects of the games.

According to its website, this group of scholars, activists and journalists are tracking the impacts of the World Cup and other mega events on cities across the world. Their “areas of concern” include city agreements and funding; labour; surveillance and polciing; housing; the environment; health; techno-facism; immigration; and city “cleansing.”

“Collectively, we have decades of experience researching and working with communities to understand and collaboratively document how mega events dispossess people of their homes, over-police whole communities, exacerbate climate change and environmental harm, gentrify neighbourhoods, and exploit workers,” the website states.

To learn more about the impacts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup here.

For information about FIFA events in Vancouver, visit Vancouver FWC26.

Hannah Mondiwa is a travel and culture writer, journalist and Read-Mercer CBC fellowship recipient. Raised in Malawi and Scotland, she now lives in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. Her work explores themes of place, identity and connection. Read more at worldinwords.scot or follow her on Instagram @theworldisaclassroom.

Mike McNeeley was born in Kincardine, Ontario and moved with his family to Vancouver more nearly 50 years ago. He calls the Downtown Eastside home. Mike is a Megaphone vendor and avid photographer. When he’s not shooting pictures, Mike enjoys other creative pursuits such as sculpture and live theatre.