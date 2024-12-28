Female in hospital after assault on Muskoday

Prince Albert RCMP is seeking information after a serious assault on Muskoday First Nation.

According to RCMP On Dec. 27 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a serious assault that occurred on the Muskoday First Nation.

Officers responded and located an injured adult female. She was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate.

If anyone witnessed suspicious activity near Muskoday First Nation between the evening of December 26 and the morning of Dec. 27, please contact Prince Albert RCMP immediately at 310-RCMP (7267). Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Updates will be provided when they are available. If the investigation determines an imminent public safety risk exists, RCMP will notify the public