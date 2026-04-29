Feds still pushing for answers from FSIN in wake of audit

Mandy Gull-Masty said the ISC is seeking further information, and is not in the process of working to recoup funds.

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services is still pressing for answers from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations when it comes to an audit that raised issues with millions of dollars in spending by the federation.

“I do still have a number of questions,” Mandy Gull-Masty said.

Since September 2025, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has been asking FSIN leadership to respond to the audit by providing documents to account for spending and explaining why the organization made certain decisions.

The minister said right now, the government is focused on “trying to work with FSIN to understand and to seek further information,” and not actively working to recoup the $28.7 million they had asked the organization to repay back in March.

The audit of FSIN by KPMG, which looked at spending from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024, flagged a variety of spending, including more than $30 million provided to the federation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly $2 million in ineligible administration fees were also cited, along with concerns about travel expenses.

Gull-Masty said she’s seeking transparency and accountability, which means ensuring funding agreements are respected and that documentation can be provided to support spending decisions.

She said the audit was triggered by “internal procedures” which flagged questions about some financial transactions.

FSIN’s leadership has disputed the audit’s findings. Chief Bobby Cameron said they have been acting in “good faith every step of the way” and said the organization has been “transparent, responsive and accountable” during the audit process.

Cameron noted that member First Nations were provided with needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Our top priority when the COVID pandemic hit was to implement our inherent and treaty rights under the famine and pestilence clause,” he said back in March.

In response to Cameron’s comments, Gull-Masty said it can be “challenging” when decisions are questioned. The minister said she sees her role as one that “holds up the mirror” to ask how decisions support First Nations members.

She said Cameron is accountable to the First Nations which make up FSIN’s membership.

“It’s really up to him to show his members that he’s able to defend and to showcase that the decisions that he took was in their best interest,” she said.

In a statement shared on Facebook Tuesday, the FSIN said it takes the “stewardship” of public funds seriously, reiterating they’ve been acting in “good faith.”

FSIN said it has yet to see the full audit report despite “repeated” requests.

The statement said the federation has submitted “extensive” supporting documentation, despite tight time frames, and has responded in a prompt and comprehensive manner.

FSIN called statements suggesting they have not been cooperating “inaccurate” and “misleading,” saying it hasn’t been granted a meeting with the minster despite repeated requests.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand, a member of FSIN’s treasury board, has called for the federation’s leadership to be more transparent in the wake of the audit.

“We’re dealing with inconsistencies, no transparency and lack of accountability to the boards and commissions,” he said at a media conference in March.

Arcand has called for governance changes at the organization, specifically for stronger oversight.

Gull-Masty said she’s met with First Nations leadership from the province over the past few months, and some of those meetings were related to issues at FSIN.

She stressed her focus as minister is on building a relationship of collaboration between Saskatchewan First Nations and ISC.

“It is going to be the members of the 74 communities that are represented (that) determine what that next step is,” she said.

— with Saskatoon StarPhoenix files