Feds provide $1.3 million in funding to improve pilot training and aerospace manufacturing in Saskatchewan

Daily Herald Staff

PrairiesCan Minister Terry Duguid, has announced $1.3 million in federal funding to increase pilot training Saskatchewan and to scale up aerospace manufacturing.

“Aviation plays a key role in economic success,” Duguid said in a press release. “Fueling business growth across Canada, including our vast rural and remote areas, depends on safe and secure access to air travel. Our government is investing in new training opportunities for pilots and innovative aerospace manufacturing to help meet the needs of all Canadians.”

Duguid said these investments will help address labour market needs in aviation, advance specialized aerospace manufacturing, and build prairie prosperity with well-paying jobs.

The Regina Flying Club, a not-for-profit organization, is to receive $250,000 to expand its commercial flight training program in Regina to upgrade training aircraft, renovate classrooms and meeting areas, and sustain jobs for instructors and support staff.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic will be receiving $450,000 to increase the efficiency of their Commercial Pilot program, including the purchase and installation of an ALSIM ALX Flight Simulator in Saskatoon which will attract more students to the program and enable them to have greater access to more flight hours.

Miccar Aerial Ltd. Duguid said will also be receiving $600,000 in repayable funding to scale up business operations in Yorkton and help launch a new replacement aircraft commuter seat, targeted at air charter operators in Canada and the United States.

“The shortage of qualified pilots has been a persistent challenge for economic growth and development in Saskatchewan and Canada,” reads the federal government’s press release. “Long waiting lists for candidates wanting to enter the field remains a problem. At the same time, aerospace manufacturing is needed to meet the demand for aircraft operators’ supply and maintenance.”

President Regina Flying Club, Drew Hunter and Dr. Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech President and CEO greatly appreciate the funding which will be used to enhance the training experience of our student pilots and expand our capacity to help address the pilot shortage in Canada.