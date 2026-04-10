Feds pledge $29M to partially fund needed wastewater system upgrades in Regina

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

The City of Regina is to receive $29 million from the federal government for ongoing wastewater upgrades to help keep up with the city’s growing population.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger was joined by Mayor Chad Bachynski to announce that Regina’s South Trunk Wastewater Capacity Upgrades Project is one of 13 to be granted federal backing in the initial intake of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The new program, which replaces the former Canada Community-Building Fund, offers $51 billion over the next 10 years to provinces, municipalities and territories for various projects.

“The Build Community Strong Fund is part of our government’s broader nation-building mission, because we know that infrastructure plays such a crucial role in building strong, confident communities,” said Belanger.

The Government of Canada’s $29 million is to be put toward a five-phase sewer line upgrade that’s expected to cost $106 million. Now in Phase 3, it involves installing 4.5 kilometres of large-diameter sewer lines from the McCarthy Pump Station to Regina Avenue.

“This is the kind of investment that allows Regina to build more homes, welcome more families and plan confidently for the future,” Bachynski said.

Work began in 2024 and is scheduled to conclude in 2028. So far, 1.44 kilometres of the two-meter-diameter pipes have been installed. Another 1.1-kilometre section is to be completed this year, continuing south across Dewdney Avenue to Rambler Park.

The upgrades increase flow capacity — reducing the risk of basement flooding during storms — and suppress wastewater discharge into Wascana Creek.

It also goes hand in hand with a $120-million upgrade to the Wastewater Treatment Plant that city administration recently warned has moved up in priority, tentatively planned to begin in 2028.

Carolyn Kalim, the city’s director of water, waste an environment, said the two projects are linked in terms of addressing Regina’s need for more service capacity but can be completed independently of each other.

The city is also partway through a $75-million wastewater project to build two new lift stations for Regina’s northwest and Westerra neighbourhoods.

lkurz@postmedia.com