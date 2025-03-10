Feds giving Jasper another $2 million for pop-up business village, other wildfire recovery initiatives

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

The federal government will be investing another $2 million into Jasper’s wildfire recovery, including a pop-up business village.

Terry Duguid, minister for PrairiesCan and ministerial lead for Jasper, said during a Jasper event on Thursday (March 6) that the funding through PrairiesCan will also go toward an interim industrial park as well as enhancing and promoting visitor experiences.

“Today’s investments demonstrate our commitment to working collaboratively with local partners to provide the support that is needed,” Duguid said. “And we will continue to be here, listening, responding and working alongside Jasperites to make sure the community has the right support at the right time.”

The Municipality of Jasper will receive more than $1.8 million to establish the pop-up business village and deliver construction-related initiatives.

The pop-up business village will provide businesses displaced by the wildfire a location to operate from this upcoming tourist season. The village will be located near the downtown core, specifically in the Connaught Drive public parking lot adjacent to Hazel Avenue.

Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper have already given approval for the initiative, with the site expected to be operational before summer.

Tourism Jasper will receive $250,000 to enhance and promote visitor experiences to support the region’s tourism economy.

To help facilitate the rebuilding of Jasper, which lost nearly a third of its structures in last summer’s wildfire, the interim industrial park will provide storage for construction materials and workspaces for tradespeople.

Dugin said having this park will speed up on-site construction and cut down on the need to transport material hundreds of kilometres.

He described Jasper as “a treasured jewel in Canada’s crown” that all Canadians know and need to experience.

“That’s why, as Jasperites push forward in rebuilding after last summer’s devastating wildfires, Canadians are standing with you, and our government will continue to stand with you to rebuild homes and businesses so that this community can build back stronger and more connected,” he added.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland highlighted local businesses had faced immense challenges over the past few years, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chetamon wildfire that briefly cut power to the town and the wildfires of the summer of 2024.

“Our businesses have not asked that their challenges be solved for them,” Ireland said. “Instead, they have asked for the tools, the conditions and the support they need to adapt and to rebuild, and today, thanks in part to the investment announced by Minister Duguid, we are taking a crucial step forward in providing that support.”

Ireland noted Parks Canada, local businesses and support agencies have worked tirelessly to ensure visitors can continue to experience Jasper.

“Aided by the additional funding announced today, Tourism Jasper will be better able to ensure that all of our visitors know that we are open,” he said.

Troy Mills, president of the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce, thanked the federal government for its ongoing support

“As Jasper moves from the emergency phase into the recovery phase, initiatives like the pop-up business village and support for enhanced visitor experiences will be invaluable in fueling our local economy so our community can recover and build back better than ever,” Mills said.

The federal government previously announced $160 million toward Jasper’s recovery, over $15.2 million in rent relief and $3 million in tourism initiatives. It is also working to transfer land-use authority from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper.