Feds announces support for Saskatchewan agriculture sector

Daily Herald Staff

Eleanor Olszewski, the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), has announced funding of more than $4.2 million to support Saskatchewan’s role in Canada’s agriculture sector.

Olszewski said the investments will enable advanced breeding capabilities for crops and livestock, expand local grain bin manufacturing, increase food processing opportunities, and promote value-added agriculture.

“In today’s global landscape, food security and economic stability are top of mind — and Saskatchewan’s agri-food sector is ready to lead,” Olszewksi said in a press release. “With deep expertise and a drive to innovate, producers and processors are driving economic growth and creating good jobs here at home while also strengthening Canada’s position on the world stage. Our government’s investments in the agri-food sector through PrairiesCan are helping grow one strong Canadian economy that works for Saskatchewan.”

The funding will support the Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan (GIFS) to develop a genomic selection-based accelerated breeding program, through over $1.6 million in federal support

“The Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan is committed to providing innovative solutions to feed the world’s growing population,” said Baljit Singh, Vice President Research, University of Saskatchewan. “By building a robust accelerated breeding program, we aim to further enhance the inroads we’ve made in this growing field. These enhancements would not be possible without the continued support of PrairiesCan, and we thank them for their support and dedication to advancing and elevating the positive impact for Canada’s agri-food sector.”

Saskatchewan accounts for almost 40 per cent of the country’s total farm area and a value-added ag sector that has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

“PrairiesCan’s latest investment builds on its earlier investment into GIFS, strengthening our outcomes-driven, team-based model,” said Steven R. Webb, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Global Institute for Food Security. “By integrating cutting-edge platforms – high-throughput genotyping, engineering biology and data analytics – we deliver real-world impact through market-facing programs like our FCC Accelerated Breeding Program and Biomanufacturing. Our unique model—unmatched in Canada and uncommon globally—closes a critical innovation gap, reducing risk and accelerating the path from discovery to market for partners.”

As part of the support Venlaw Manufacturing Ltd. is receiving funding of $2.1 million to install novel automation equipment for new grain bin manufacturing.

“Moving our business from importing and retailing grain bins to manufacturing our own product in Watson, Saskatchewan is an extremely capital-intensive venture,” Venlaw Manufacturing Ltd. co-owners Rebecca Paszt and Tom Dooley said. “PrairiesCan is crucial to businesses like ours that must make massive capital cost investments to create Canadian products and jobs.”

While Ag-West Bio Inc. will leverage funding of $20,000 to deliver the Agri-Value Forum in 2025 and 2026, an event to promote value-added agriculture in Saskatchewan.

As part of the support the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre Inc. is receiving an investment of $420,000 to purchase equipment and renovate to increase co-packing capabilities and incubation space.

The government said the funding announcement create more than 30 new jobs, $7 million in export revenue, and $51 million in new commercialization revenue growth.