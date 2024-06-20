Feds announce $5.2 million in funding for barley research

The federal government will provide $5.2 million for research into more resilient and sustainable barley crops, the federal Ministry of Agriculture announced on June 12.

The funds will go to the Canadian Barley Research Coalition (CBRC), a national not-for-profit organization focused on making it more profitable for Canadian farmers to grow barley. CBRC chair and Saskatchewan farmer Cody Glenn welcomed the news.

“Barley is such an important crop for farmers to include in their rotation and has important end uses in Canada and beyond,” said Glenn, who farms in the Climax area. “This research will go a long way towards ensuring barley remains a profitable and sustainable crop option.”

Canadian barley is used in a number of areas, from Canada’s food and beverage industry to livestock feed. The CBRC research will focus on developing Canadian barley varieties that are more sustainable and resistant to disease and climate change.

Dan Vandal, the Minister Responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, said the goal is to help Canada’s barley sector to remain competitive.

“This investment in research and innovation in Canadian-grown barley will provide further support for the sustainable economic growth of Saskatchewan and Alberta, which dominate production,” Vandal said in a press release. “The project aims to respond to climate change in ways that spur economic development and is an example of how the Framework for a Green Prairie Economy moves us closer to our goal of creating a stronger sustainable economic future together.”

Canadian farmers produce roughly 10 million tonnes of barley every year. The crop is grown across Canada, but the majority of production takes place in the prairie provinces.

The CBRC will receive an additional $4.4 million from producer and private organizations as part of the research project.

The Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission (SBDC) also welcomed the news. SaskBarley Executive Director Jill McDonald said the research would help address new challenges facing the industry. “We are excited to see this investment in the new Barley Cluster,” McDonald said in a press release. “Projects conducted during this agreement will help us ensure barley is a competitive crop choice for farmers in terms of yield, pest and disease resistance, and crop quality.”