Federal NDP leadership candidate to stop in Prince Albert

Federal NDP leadership candidate Heather McPherson will be in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The candidate will be in Prince Albert for a public event at Bugsy’s Bar and Grill as part of a series of events in Saskatchewan.

The event at Bugsy’s is from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In a Facebook post McPherson said “Saskatchewan, I’m coming to different cities near you early this month. Come by to talk about rebuilding our movement on the prairies.”

McPherson also has stops planned in Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw this week.

She will be in Saskatoon at Amigos Cantina from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, at the USask Education Lounge on Jan 8 from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., Jan. 9 at the Hive Espresso Bar in Moose Jaw from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and on the same day at the Copper Kettle in Regina from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

McPherson, the NDP MP for Edmonton-Stratchcona is a candidate to replace Jagmeet Singh, who resigned after the 2024 Federal Election.