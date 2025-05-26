Federal minister talks Sask.-Ottawa relations during Regina visit, won’t discuss Moe’s list of requests

“What I see is everyone fully understanding this is a new government. This is a new slate. Everyone has the same goal: to win for Canada.”

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

The new federal minister of energy and natural resources says he shares the sentiments of Saskatchewan politicians who believe Canada needs to “retool” its economy.

During a brief stop in Regina on Thursday, Tim Hodgson met with deputy premier Jim Reiter to discuss, among other things, the ongoing multi-fronted trade war between Canada, the United States and China.

With a new mandate under Prime Minister Mark Carney, this was the first chance for Hodgson to meet with Prairie politicians and discuss plans for the future.

“There’s a lot of positive momentum,” Hodgson said in an interview with the Regina Leader-Post. “What I see is everyone fully understanding this is a new government. This is a new slate. Everyone has the same goal: to win for Canada.”

After the meeting, Reiter said Hodgson’s visit so soon after the April 28 federal election bodes well for relations between the two levels of government.

“The fact that Minister Hodgson reached out to meet in Saskatchewan early in his tenure hopefully shows that the federal government agrees Saskatchewan is a leader in the sustainable development of our natural resources,” said Reiter.

Premier Scott Moe recently sent a letter to Carney with 10 policy requests that included: extending the life of coal power plants, repealing the oil and gas emissions cap, scrapping the entire framework of the Clean Energy Regulations, and no longer collecting any carbon tax from industrial emitters.

Reiter said the meeting was a good opportunity to highlight those issues.

Asked if Moe’s requests made the Saskatchewan-Ottawa relationship more challenging, Hodgson responded: “I’m not going to negotiate in public.”

Through his experience over 30-plus years in the private sector, the minister said deals don’t get accomplished by airing business and talking about the other party through the media.

“I’m used to working on transactions and working on deals,” he said. “You don’t do deals in the newspaper … I’m not gonna comment on those things. I don’t think it’s helpful.”

Looking ahead to the June 2 first ministers meeting in Saskatoon, Hodgson said Carney will “negotiate in good faith, in private” with premiers and other leads.

Carney said during his campaign — and since winning the election — that he wants Canada to become and energy superpower. Hodgson restated that goal when asked about the future of Bill C-69, which mandates several forms of assessment to determine potential “environmental, health, social or economic effects” before a resource or infrastructure project is approved.

Moe has stated his view that the bill is an obstruction to pipelines and has called for it to be repealed.

“The prime minister has signalled that he is going to have private discussions and he is going to get to a solution that delivers what all Canadians want,” said Hodgson, who again stated the goal for the country to become “a conventional and clean energy superpower.”