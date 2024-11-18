Federal grants to assist Jasper small businesses with wildfire recovery

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

JASPER – The federal government is funding a $3.9 million program to help Jasper’s small businesses rebound from last summer’s wildfire.

This includes $3.45 million toward the Jasper Business Recovery Program, which will provide non-repayable funding for Jasper businesses.

“This is going to offset lost revenues during the summer season when many businesses were at their busiest,” said Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, who is also the ministerial lead for Jasper, at a Thursday (Nov. 14) event. “We said we were serious about getting this right and supporting the small businesses, and that’s exactly what we’re here to do today.”

Eligible businesses must have 50 or fewer employees and be licenced in either the Municipality of Jasper or Jasper National Park. Sole proprietors in the construction, tourism or events industries will be eligible for up to $5,000, and incorporated businesses can receive up to $10,000.

“This new funding will help businesses get back on their feet, support jobs and reinvigorate our local economy ensuring that Jasper remains a great place to live, to work and to visit,” said Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland.

The program will also include coaching and business development services and will be administered by Community Futures West Yellowhead.

“Today’s announcement is a big step in helping our small businesses get back on their feet, especially for businesses that depend on the busy summer season,” said Ralph Melnyk, board member for Community Futures West Yellowhead and a Jasper councillor.

The program is expected to assist 325 small businesses, support over 500 jobs and provide business services to 275 clients.

Tourism Jasper will get an additional $500,000 to encourage visitors to return to Jasper through marketing and programming such as light installations, ice sculptures, artistic performances, nature-based tours, culinary sampling and activities that highlight Indigenous culture.

These funds will also go toward expanding the 2025 Dark Sky Festival to attract more overnight visitors outside of the peak season.

Mike Day with Tourism Jasper said these initiatives would “raise the tide for all boats” and praised the $3.45 million in funding for small businesses.

“A lot of our small businesses had not yet recovered from COVID and still have some of the debt on the books, so to have a grant in this situation, as opposed to taking on more debt, is very, very meaningful,” Day said.

Paul Butler, executive director of the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce, described the effects of the wildfire on businesses as “uneven and unpredictable” with some already recovering, others struggling and many destroyed.

“Every business needs help of a different sort and a different way to support their recovery plan,” Butler said. “Many will need support even to build