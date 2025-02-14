Federal government invests $33 million in transport projects across B.C. and Alberta

Abby Luciano

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

North Shore News

The federal government is contributing up to $33.1 million to six projects across B.C. and Alberta to help boost transport and regional trade at critical ports and rail yards.

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Anita Anand made the announcement Wednesday outside the Richardson International terminal in North Vancouver.

“Ports and rail yards are critical hubs and our country, our geography, requires us to utilize ports and railways to the best of our ability, to put them to their highest use, to make sure that goods are moving safely, securely and efficiently,” Anand said Wednesday.

The six projects fall under the National Trade Corridors Fund. Up to $10 million will be invested to Canada National Railway for more frequent transport and passenger rail trains to and from the Port of Vancouver.

Other investments from the federal government include $3.5 million to Quasar Platform to create a digital platform providing companies with better visibility on shipments, a $6.2 million investment to building a commodity inland port facility in Terrace, and $2.7 million to constructing a container yard and transloading facility at the Port of Prince Rupert. Another $5.7 million will be invested to upgrade three bridges to class 1 standards, develop Forestburg Industrial Park and building 15,000 feet of rail for the park in Forestburg, Alta.

Richardson International received $5 million as part of the North Shore Railyard Expansion project to add 15 storage tracks at the North Vancouver waterfront grain terminal, a project that was completed in February of 2024. The project also included realigning existing tracks, introducing crossovers and turnouts, and adding new lighting, fencing and utilities, according to a Transport Canada news release.

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of energy and Natural Resources and MP for North Vancouver, along with senior director of operations at Richardson International Devendra Maharaj, added their support for the project at Wednesday’s announcement.

“This is a project that will enhance the work that is done here, that will ensure that good jobs continue,” said Wilkinson. “It will help with diversification of trade and it will create prosperity for people who live across the Lower Mainland.”

Maharaj said Canada is the fifth largest exporter of agricultural food products in the world, making it vital to fulfill global consumption demand and for Canadian products to reach their destinations.

“This expansion is one step in an ongoing effort to ensure Canada’s [agricultural] industry remains strong and competitive,” Maharaj said.

Federal investment projects not part of tariff threats, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade says

Anand says the investment projects were in the works before the election of U.S. President Donald Trump in November and the tariff threats that have come in recent weeks.

Some of the projects are underway already, Anand said, including the $6.2 million investment in Terrace which will be finished later this year, and the Richardson International project.

“The Government of Canada believes that strong infrastructure in transportation is necessary for strong and resilient supply chains, regardless of what is happening in the White House,” Anand said. “That’s what’s necessary for the Canadian economy to grow, and that’s what we’ll continue to invest in.”

Abby Luciano is the Indigenous and civic affairs reporter for the North Shore News. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.