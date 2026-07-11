Federal government investing in transportation in Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan

More than $19.5 million is being invested into nine active transportation projects across Saskatchewan.

Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger announced the funding in La Ronge on Friday.

“(The investments) will make it easier to walk, bike, and enjoy the outdoors while helping keep our air clean and our towns healthier,” Belanger said in a press release.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band will benefit from two active transportation and safety plans. The plans aim to address gaps in the trail networks and provide a strategy for the development of healthy, safe, and enjoyed trail/multi-use pathway networks throughout Stanley Mission, Lac La Ronge and Kitsaki reserves.

In a press release, Lac La Ronge Indian Band chief Tammy Cook-Searson says the investment will be important for the community.

“This funding has enabled the Lac La Ronge Indian Band to develop Active Transportation and Pedestrian Safety Plans for both La Ronge and Stanley Mission, helping identify opportunities to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity within our communities,” she said. “We are hopeful that Canada will continue to invest in LLRIB by supporting our capital funding applications and future infrastructure initiatives, allowing us to transform these plans into tangible improvements that will benefit our communities for generations to come.”

LLRIB will receive two $50,000 for use in Lac La Ronge and Stanley Mission.

Other First Nations to receive funding include Groge Gordon First Nation ($3.8 million for 13 kilometres of a circular path), Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation ($50,000), Ochapowave ($4,998,356 for a 12.7 kilometre asphalt pathway with benches and solar lights), Pelican Lake First Nation ($753,626), Red Earth Cree Nation ($2,318,646), Sturgeon Lake First Nation ($6,065,703) and Whitecap Dakota Nation ($1,3322,750).

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