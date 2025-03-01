Federal Government extends some temporary measures for Ukrainians

Just days after the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the federal government announced that Canada remains committed to supporting Ukrainians and their family members who have sought a temporary safe haven in Canada.

On Friday Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that Ukrainians and their family members who arrived in Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) on or before March 31, 2024, will now have until March 31, 2026, to apply for a new open work permit valid for up to three years, renew an existing work permit, or apply for a new study permit, subject to standard fees. Those who wish to renew their status as a visitor or student can continue to apply to renew as they have.

“Canada remains committed to supporting the people of Ukraine and their families as the war continues by providing safety. That is why, through this extension, our aim is to offer protection while recognizing the long-term goal for many to return home when it is safe and there is a proper peace. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people,” Miller said in a release.

These temporary measures will allow Ukrainians and their family members to continue to work and study in Canada during this difficult time, and eventually return home when it is safe to do so.

Access to free settlement services for all Ukrainian temporary residents and their family members in Canada are available until March 31, 2025.

They said that they will continue to evaluate how our immigration programs can best support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) was launched in March 2022 as a temporary special measure to provide immediate assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainians can still apply to extend their temporary status in Canada, even if their passport is not up-to-date. Each case will be assessed on an individual basis.

The Canada Border Services Agency currently has an Administrative Deferral of Removals in place for Ukraine.