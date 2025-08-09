Federal government announces two new projects aimed at improving healthcare in rural and remote communities

Northern Advocate Staff

The federal government announced a new partnership on Aug. 1 that they say will improve access to healthcare in Saskatchewan’s remote, rural, and northern communities.

Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River MP and Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger announced that the Virtual Health Hub (VHH) has joined the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network.

Together, those two groups will launch two new projects: a virtual reality tech project from Saskatchewan’s Luxsonic Technologies, and a digital technology project from Nova Scotia-based Virtual Hallway.

“By investing in the CAN Health Network, we’re doing two things at once: supporting Canadian businesses with smart new health care ideas, and helping patients get better care closer to home,” Belanger said in a press release. “The addition of the Virtual Health Hub will make it easier for rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan to access cutting-edge care. On behalf of the Government of Canada.”

The Luxsonic Technologies project goal is to support faster, and more accurate diagnoses in rural areas. The Virtual Hallway project aims to enable family physicians to consult with specialists more quickly.

Federal health minister Marjorie Michel said both projects would improve access to expert care.

“Health care innovation can not only improve patient outcomes and support health workers but also contribute to building a stronger Canada, where everyone, including people in Indigenous, remote and rural communities, has better access to care,” Michel said in a press release.



The federal government has invested $42 million since 2019 to support the growth and expansion of the CAN Health Network. Since its launch, the network has grown to include 50 health care operators, including health authorities and other organizations.

To date, the network has supported 127 commercialization projects.

“The projects we’re launching with Luxonic and Virtual Hallway show how Canadian-made innovation can drive economic growth and strengthen our communities,” CAN Health Network founder and chair Dr. Dante Morra said in a press release. “By bringing together organizations from across the country, we’re building a stronger economy, creating jobs, supporting local industries and ensuring that technologies developed in Canada are helping Canadians, including those in rural and remote regions.”