FCAA Alert: Saskatchewan residents targeted for investment scams

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is informing the public about various scams occurring province wide. This year, Saskatchewan residents are being targeted with scams known as Magnumator 2.0, Lightning Shared Scooter Co and fraudulent relationship-based scams called ‘pig butchering’.

“Checking the registration status of any investment entities through aretheyregistered.ca is a vital step for Saskatchewan residents looking to invest,” said Dean Murrison, Executive Director of FCAA Securities Division. “By checking the registration status, Saskatchewan investors can make sure that who they work with is a legitimate business.”

When it comes to actively trading or selling securities or derivatives, the province of Saskatchewan requires every individual, proprietor or company to register their business with the FCAA. This is in accordance with The Securities Act, 1988, where trading and selling regulations are specified. The Act intends to provide verification about the registration of an individual or entity to practice business in the province, and ensure they are reputable and financially stable.

However, this does not guarantee a full protection against scams and white-collar crime practices and criminal activity. Stealing wealth is the main goal for scammers and extends into property that generates large sums of money, including intellectual property.

Magnumator 2.0 and Lightning Shared Scooter Co. Scam

Most recently, the Magnumator 2.0 scam is circulating. It offers Saskatchewan residents what it calls education and financial trading opportunities in cryptocurrencies and forex.

The Magnumator 2.0 scamming website now issues an immediate disclaimer about the company. The company proclaims that any financial investment made is the sole responsibility of the investor and is done at their own risk — after they provide potential investors with ‘education’. Basically, the disclaimer is for potential investors to acknowledge and agree to financial losses while the website states it provides “financial enlightenment”.

FCAA strongly advises Saskatchewan residents to completely avoid the Magnumator 2.0 investment opportunities.

Extreme caution is also advised for the Lightning Shared Scooter Co, which recently attempted to claim a stake in money from Saskatchewan residents. This scheme also offers trading opportunities involving cryptocurrencies and investment contracts.

The FCAA have confirmed that both Magnumator 2.0 and Lightning Shared Scooter Co are not registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The alerts for Saskatchewan residents extend to on-line entities using websites “lssc-canada ca” and “magnumator com” to alter the URLs that eliminate the interactive component of a website.

Pig butchering scams

In 2024, pig butchering scams surfaced in Saskatchewan causing residents to lose an estimated $3.4 million, though the amount is most likely much higher than recorded. This scheme is more insidious as it involves emotions to access Saskatchewan residents’ vulnerabilities and various forms of property, assets and finances.

Pig butchering scams involve a long-term time investment and commitment while the scammer uses manipulation and various forms of fraud on their strategically targeted victim. This is a darker, more callous form of criminal activity and mindset that can set out to destroy the target in every capacity.

In the 2024 research paper entitled An Anatomy of ‘Pig Butchering Scams’: Chinese Victims’ and Police Officers’ Perspectives, researchers Bing Han and Mark Button describe a pig butchering scam as, “a form of hybrid romance-investment fraud, where the scammers establish relationships, build trust and gradually escalate to a significant fraud.”

The technique earns its reputation as pig butchering by Chinese authorities due to the analogy that it takes time to fatten a pig before taking it to the butchers to be slaughtered and distributed. Scammers of this nature target their victims on, and through, social media platforms and messaging apps. The grooming stage of a victim requires the long-term investment of time and energy to build a false sense of trust over time.

The pig butchering scammer may also pose as a close ally on-line to befriend their targeted victim and victim’s extended family in malicious cases.

The reality remains that even individuals considered to be legitimate and high profile with established reputations can also be pig butcher scammers. The scammer is not always pretending to be a legitimate investment advisor as they may have legitimate public platforms.

Famous examples of initially respected and reputable individuals who groom their victims into a scam is widely documented in white-collar crime cases. They can be entertainers stealing intellectual property or established businessmen stealing investment dollars through the untraceable form of cryptocurrency and on-line investments.

All scammers manipulate the trust of their victims to persuade them to willingly give the scammer their valuables. In return, the scammer promises a high return. If they are using a relationship to commit the illegal activity, the fraud may promise to take care of their victim in the future by providing for all their life necessities, finances and assets. There is always a high return promise involved that never materializes.

The motive is to encourage their victim to invest more, including time, energy and money. After the targeted victim has significant amounts of time, energy and valuables invested and requests a return on their investment, such as a withdrawal, the scammer may simply disappear. Scammers may also start a brutal bullying process to force their victim to remain in the game to the point that victims sometimes commit suicide.

Know the red flags

Scam operations arrive waiving red flags. The FCAA advises that sudden, unsolicited messages from strangers with investment offers, regardless of who they claim to be, need to be avoided. They are often too-good-to-be-true returns.

Be aware of anyone applying pressure to act quickly. Scammers request fast payments. Everything is conditional to a scammer as they seek control to continue the flow of their rewards at their target’s expense.

Scammers often request secrecy from their victims. To access information and attain intellectual property and information, frauds will either request access to electronic equipment or hack into their target’s computer and phone to steal information and intellectual property.

Another direct red flag is the pressure they apply to their victims to borrow money from a bank or from friends to invest with them. They may also tell the victim to borrow money from the bank when the victim is financially depleted and needs to survive with basic life needs, after the scammer lied about providing promised financial security.

Tips to protect yourself

When approached by strangers or well-known individuals online, exercise extreme caution. A majority of the time, authentic individuals and companies meet people in-person at events or in businesses with viable networks of individuals. Even individuals who verify their identities does not guarantee the legitimacy for their true motives.

Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to deeply explore any investment opportunity, product or service while seeking a professional’s advice about the investment to minimize and eliminate risks. Individuals who think they have been targeted or are a victim of a scammer are encouraged to contact the FCAA’s Securities Division at 306-787-5936.