Fatality in collision near Arborfield

RCMP are investigating after a woman from Zenon Park was declared deceased following a collision near Arborfield.

On June 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Carrot River RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 23, east of Arborfield.

Officers responded immediately along with local fire and EMS. Investigation determined a pick-up truck and a car collided.

The driver of the car was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. She has been identified as a 66-year-old female from Zenon Park. Her family has been notified.

The driver of the truck was assessed by EMS at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.