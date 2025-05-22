Farming CEOs and employees: a safe work environment OH&S law

Sheila Bautz

Daily Herald Contributor

Saskatchewan farmers are CEOs of a family farm operation. They are responsible for the safety of their families along with youth employees and foreign workers.

As reported by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) in their Canadian Agriculture Injury Report: Agriculture-related Fatalities in Canada 1990-2020 Report, farming is in the top 5 most dangerous occupations. As a result, farmers are not exempt from Saskatchewan health and safety laws.

The Saskatchewan Employment Act is a vital document for farmers in the Agriculture industry. The legal document covers the required health and safety provisions for both farmers and farm workers, especially in family farm operations where an employer-employee relationship exists. As a CEO of an important Agricultural business, employing farm hands requires certain protocols and procedures that must be followed.

Farming Operation Employer Requirement

To provide a safe Agricultural working environment for all employees, every business provides orientations as an attribute. Employment orientations should include a tour of the farming operation to ensure employees know where all equipment, tools, feed, safety kits and first aid supplies are located. During the tour of the Agricultural operation, employers must include the prohibited and restricted areas in both buildings and on land sites. Explanations of the restricted areas are encouraged, such as with chemicals or operational equipment.

Employees must also know what to do in a fire and other emergencies, including the location of extinguishers in farm buildings and on farm equipment. A demonstration of fire extinguishers and other safety procedures and drills is also highly recommended. On equipment, employers must demonstrate and periodically remind their employees of the location of emergency shut off switches. Reminders should become routine.

It is the responsibility of the employer in a farming operation to ensure that each employee, particularly internationally recruited employees, understand and comply with the provisions of The Saskatchewan Employment Act during the course of their employment. As an Agricultural CEO, workers must be informed about their rights within The Saskatchewan Employment Act. This includes their right to know, their right to participate and their right to refuse dangerous work.

Employers in a farming operation must provide their employees with information on the hazards of Agricultural employment. This includes informing them about the potential hazards and risks associated with the daily tasks assigned to them. Farmers are required by law to provide the proper procedures for handling livestock, tools and chemicals with the proper equipment.

A good practice for employers is to have employees in training demonstrate to the employer a practical demonstration for the employer. This allows the employer to assess the retention of knowledge by the employee through the practical application of the acquired skills.

Employers must also supervise employees and employees need to know who their supervisor is. On family farm operations with multiple people involved in the daily agriculture activities, clearly identifying the supervisor lessens the chaos.

Supervision ensures that employees are following the proper procedures during work hours. This requires farming CEOs to monitor the activities of employees and assist when necessary. Depending on the assigned task, new or more hazardous work requires more supervision.

It is also the responsibility of a farming operation to ensure that their equipment is maintained to safety standards. This includes emergency switches, safety shields, safety latches and other safety devices. Chemical safety equipment must be available.

One of the top priorities for supervisors to know and explain to their employees are the dangers of overhead powerlines. This includes the proper procedure on what to do if an employee operating equipment hits a powerline.

Communication is key in an agricultural environment. All employees in the agricultural business should learn how to assess potential hazards and report them to the farm supervisor. Employers should remain open to any questions and suggestions for improvement from employees.

Due to the potentially dangerous environment within the business of agriculture, farmers hiring employees may consider insurance coverage with the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) or another private insurance company in the event of a work-place injury, dangerous occurrence or fatal incident.

Non-negotiable Farm Employee Obligations

There are non-negotiable farm employee obligations. An employee must ask for a tour of the farming operation if one is not included in the employment orientation.

Communication must be clear, including in the case where language may become a barrier or a means of misunderstanding about procedures. This particularly applies to foreigners and immigrants who are required to understand agricultural practices, driving laws, precautions with heavy duty farm equipment on the roads, and while performing various tasks such as handling large livestock. All conduct from an employee must ensure the safety of everyone working on the farm in a responsible and professional manner.

Employees must cooperate with their supervisor on a family farm to ensure a safe work environment. This also ensures that the employer’s health and safety obligations and requirements are met. Employees have the right to refuse tasks on an agricultural operation when they do not feel fully ready to perform or equipped to handle, and that they feel will endanger them. This extends to youth who are hired by a farming CEO, regardless of the relationship with their adult supervisor.

It is the duty of an employee to communicate with their supervisor about potential health and safety concerns. They need to ask questions and be clear on who they report to or request information from as their supervisor. Employees must also bring health and safety concerns to their farming supervisor’s attention to avoid incidents that could result in injury or death.

Employees must comply with wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), use the appropriate tools and devices during tasks and use the proper safeguards during their employment. This is legally obligated pursuant to the Act and The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The employee needs to understand the communication plan and routine within the farming operation. This includes the agriculture operations work progress checks, veterinarian care and details for livestock, time sheets and if there are any set times to check in with their employer. Employees may also inquire with their employer whether they have WCB or employee insurance in the event of an incident.

Further Farming CEO Resources

Further resources are available for farming CEOs. The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety has a Farm Safety Program. The program is focused on providing advice and tips to farmers about training employees. It also provides clear roles and responsibilities for both employers and employees in an agricultural setting while identifying the frequent areas workplace hazards occur on a farming operation. The Saskatchewan Safety Council has a free Online Agriculture Training System (OATS) available. There is also the Agriculture Health and Safety Network.

A wide range of informative topics specific to farming CEOs is available at the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety. The health and safety rules and regulations pertaining to farmers that may be of further interest include Farmer’s Lung, Avian Influenza, tractor road operation, occupational exposures to cancers and using pesticide related to reducing incidents of serious injury or fatality

Saskatchewan has a prosperous Agricultural environment that creates employment and attracts job-seekers worldwide. The Agricultural community is vibrant and with everyone doing their part on the prairies, eliminating injury and fatal incidents is possible. Stay informed. Stay safe.

The Farm Stress Line Toll Free phone number (1-800-667-4442) is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.