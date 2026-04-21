Farmers reminded to keep distance from power lines as field season begins

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

As Manitoba farmers return to the fields this spring, Manitoba Hydro is urging producers to take extra care around power lines and electrical infrastructure as part of a new public safety campaign.

The campaign, titled “Safety is the answer,” highlights the risks associated with operating large farm equipment near overhead lines, poles and other electrical equipment.

The utility says contact between farm machinery and power lines can result in serious injury or death, as well as damage to infrastructure and power outages. Operators are asked to report any such incidents immediately to help prevent prolonged service disruptions.

Manitoba Hydro recorded 134 incidents last year involving farm equipment contacting electrical infrastructure. While no serious injuries were reported, officials say the number underscores the need for continued awareness.

Producers are reminded that any equipment taller than 4.8 metres must have a clearance permit before being moved on public roadways. The utility also recommends maintaining at least three metres of distance from overhead power lines when operating machinery.

If equipment does come into contact with a power line, operators are advised to remain inside the vehicle and call 911.

“Safety is our top priority at Manitoba Hydro, and reminding agricultural producers to reduce the risks of operating machinery around our equipment is key to staying safe,” said Tara Kendzierski, a community investment and public safety specialist with the utility.

The broader campaign aims to help Manitobans avoid a range of electrical hazards that could lead to property damage, serious injuries or fatalities, with a particular focus on risks during the busy spring farming season.