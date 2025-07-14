Farm in the Dell expands to Biggar

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

Social Services Minister Terry Jenson, along with representatives from Farm in the Dell and the Town of Biggar, announced the commencement of construction for two new group homes, each with five spaces, for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Farm in the Dell will also run a day program catering to up to 20 individuals. This initiative, announced in September 2024, continues the partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan and Farm in the Dell, aiming to enhance access to a farm-like model of support for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The capital construction will receive funding from multiple sources, including an investment of up to $2.1 million from the Ministry of Social Services, $500,000 from Farm in the Dell, and $350,000 from the Town of Biggar. Once completed, the Ministry of Social Services will provide annual operating funding for the group homes and day program.

“The Town of Biggar’s commitment of approximately 70 acres of land on our outskirts will provide both the unique rural living atmosphere as well as the amenities of our town’s many services and supports to the future residents of the new facility, as well as those accessing vocational day programs,” stated Town of Biggar Mayor, Jim Rickwood. “With the commitment of land, services and financial contributions to this project, it truly is a community endeavour that has captured the philanthropic spirit of everyone who has made themselves familiar with the unique Farm in the Dell concept. Another Saskatchewan success story that the Town of Biggar is proud to be part of.”

Farm in the Dell is a non-profit organization that strives to enhance the emotional, physical, and spiritual lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through residential, vocational, recreational and community services. It currently operates two group homes, a supported living program and a farm-based vocational program on a farm property near Aberdeen.

“We are deeply grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan’s partnership and commitment to our Farm in the Dell expansion project in Biggar, Saskatchewan,” Farm in the Dell Executive Director Lynette Zacharias said. “We look forward to working together on this meaningful initiative to support individuals in our communities by providing a safe and caring home, purposeful work opportunities, and a vibrant social life within a rewarding farm environment.”

Mayor Rickwood said, “The joy we feel due to this accomplishment will be returned to us by that same group of people. Our horizons are great, our abilities are enormous, but the spirit we cultivate is Biggar. It is with great pride that the Town of Biggar welcomes Farm in the Dell to our community. We are honoured to be a partner in establishing and providing continued support for this glorious addition to our amazing prairie skyline, we call Saskatchewan.”

Almost twenty years ago, Krista Neufeld and Lynette Zacharias met the founders of Farm in the Dell International, Lowell and Susan Bartels, who encouraged them to consider starting their own farm. The duo had worked together at a school for children with developmental disabilities for many years and noted a definite need for more residential and vocational services. They toured some of the homes and programs run by Farm in the Dell, gathered resources, and researched what would be needed to create a similar service in Saskatchewan. In March 2008, Krista and Lynette wanted to know if there was interest in the Farm in the Dell concept in the area. They held a community information night, to which over 130 people attended. Parents, educators, representatives from other organizations, and interested members of the public all came to learn more. The positive response to the information night was the encouragement the pair needed to move forward with the project.

Although they are not officially a member of Farm in the Dell International, Krista and Lynette sought permission to use the name Farm in the Dell for their project, and in 2008, Farm in the Dell became an incorporated nonprofit charitable organization in Saskatchewan. Aberdeen’s Farm in the Dell opened its doors in September 2010. It provides 17 men and women with intellectual disabilities with both a residence and a vocational environment. Individuals have the opportunity to learn a variety of homemaking and self-help skills, communication and socialization skills, and recreational and leisure activities that contribute to a full and rewarding life. Farm in the Dell provides the education and support necessary to enable individuals to become active, independent and self-sufficient members of their community of Aberdeen, as well as Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan and agriculture are closely intertwined, with animals serving as wonderful companions and contributing to therapeutic growth. Participants can see their efforts flourish in a productive and meaningful way while experiencing a traditional farming lifestyle. Farm in the Dell maintains greenhouses filled with flowers and vegetables and tends livestock.

Farm in the Dell has created job opportunities in rural Saskatchewan during both the building and operational phases. Many individuals from rural backgrounds prefer not to move to the city, and this initiative allows them to live in a rural environment while working on the farm. Residents care for the animals and garden, engage in various woodworking projects, and fulfill assembling contracts. They take great pride in maintaining the beauty of the farm and the work they do. Farm in the Dell is always seeking to establish partnerships with other businesses to facilitate contract work and accomplish tasks within their operations.

Farm in the Dell was first envisioned by Lowell and his wife, Susan Bartels, in 1978. Farm in the Dell International is founded on their belief that handicapped people thrive in protected places where they can maintain a job and, perhaps most importantly, a purpose.

“In the Netherlands, all seniors and all handicapped citizens live in group homes on farms, and there are no nursing homes. Quote-unquote normal people always think that they have the best answer. But the best answer is for these people to live in the country, not to sit in a nursing home, or to just sit there and die. Why do we put them away? It’s wrong. Let them walk outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.”