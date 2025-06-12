Farewell to Readers

I have been writing this column for some thirty years. In my home community, I have met many of you. In some cases, you came to see me in my psychology practice, and years later brought one of you children for therapy.

This column has appeared across Canada and the USA, and as far away and Great Britain and Australia. It has been a blessing to have had a wide and appreciative audience.

This writing has been my way of giving back. It has been my service to all of you, and I have never received payment.

A couple of years ago I received an Award of Excellence for Community Service from the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for my writing. This was indeed an honor, but what has been most rewarding to me has been the sincere and heartfelt appreciation I have receive from readers.

I know some of you have shared this journey along with me for almost as long as I have been writing. Knowing you were reading, and your positive feedback, has truly been the inspiration that has kept me writing as long as I have.

Mostly my writing has been about integrity, having compassion and kindness for others, being accepting and non-judgmental. It has also focused on really listening to others, not always having to be right, and not venting anger or criticism to others. There are other ways to ask for what you need.

It has also expressed the importance of self-care, and knowing no one has to put up with being yelled at or put down. We all deserve to be treated with respect as do others.

I have also written about how many client issues stem from childhood experiences where they were not treated well. Adults should get help to process and heal, then let it go and focus on present life. The past does not have to define us.

As parents, know that things you say and do to children will leave an indelible mark that can impact the course of their lives positively or negatively.

Focus on finding solutions rather than thinking in terms of discipline. Discipline is the practice of training people to obey rules and using punishment to correct disobedience. There was a time when that was the norm in parenting.

Hopefully we can work together with children to create workable solutions. Saying that: “We have a problem so let’s sit down and see how we can do things differently.” is how we would like a boss or supervisor to approach us.

Children are the future in our rapidly changing world. Let’s send them into the world knowing they are loved unconditionally. Let’s ensure they learn from us how to solve issues without conflict, and should support and be kind to others.

Thank you readers. Indeed, I will miss sharing with you.

Gwen Randall-Young is an author and award-winning psychologist. For permission to reprint this article, or to obtain books, audio recordings or to read other articles visit www.gwen.ca. Follow Gwen on Facebook for inspiration.