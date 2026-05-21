Farewell my dear friend

Bernadette Vangool

On April 20 the Saskatchewan horticultural community lost a dear friend, organizer, writer, volunteer and musician – Jacqueline Bantle. While family members knew her as Jacqueline or Auntie J, her horticultural friends dubbed her Jackie.

Even though Jacqueline had thought that music was her greatest asset, with a Bachelor of Education with a major in music, a short foray into teaching music to high school students, made her realize this was not quite the right fit. She loved nature and being outdoors and needed something more in that direction. She put her education degree on the shelf, peruse her options in the University of Saskatchewan calendar, and landed in horticulture. Student summer work opportunities at the University cemented her resolve that horticulture was right for her. Her love of nature was enhanced, and she delighted in watching things grow.

After graduating, Jackie worked as a technician in a variety of areas, and eventually put her focus on vegetable growing. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others and always seemed to make it an effortless and fun experience for all. Her latest position with the University was as manager of the Agriculture greenhouses, which also included the horticultural field lab as well as the Beamish Conservatory in the Agriculture Building.

During her 30 year tenure with the University, other horticultural opportunities presented themselves, some of which she tackled on a purely voluntary basis. These included her regular contributions to the Saskatchewan Perennial Society weekly column, which was published in Bridges in Saskatoon and in other weekly papers across the province. She joined the writing team in 2009 and contributed until her accident.

I still picture her across my kitchen table, a mere week before her unfortunate fall. She was wearing a new pair of glasses and her signature smile, as she enthusiastically proposed topics we could write about in upcoming articles. Our schedule quickly filled up with Jackie volunteering to write the majority of articles. Through this endeavor, and the many workshops she presented, she touched the lives of many.

Another venture was her involvement with the Saskatchewan Horticultural Association (SHA) of which she became the treasurer in 2019. This greatly eased the burden for the board, which previously had to move the accounts to different banks every couple of years, depending on the location of the treasurer. She also organized the SHA spring workshops and traveled the province with colleagues to present different topics of interest to a particular community.

Jackie was on the board of the Saskatchewan Greenhouse Growers Association, the advisory board of Gardenscape and The Gardener for Canadian Climates, where she also contributed as a writer. Work sessions at the Gardener were often followed by supper or a few drinks at Amigos or Los Palapas, always an enjoyable and often insightful time.

Besides her horticultural interests she continued her practice of music, playing either the piano or the flute for the ten o’clock choir at St Philiip Neri. I especially recall the times that she improvised on instrumentals to fill in gaps of time not actually covered by song. These were very inspired and often emotional for me.

Quoting from her obituary – “She had an unforgettable smile and laugh, described as her ‘secret weapon’ paired with an exceptional sense of humor. Accepting and non-judgemental, Jacqueline approached life with openness. She was a strong, very capable and independent woman who always had your back and was always ready to listen.”

Her students loved her spirit and the fun she brought to learning. She was not just a teacher, but a true friend. She will be missed by many. Farewell Dear Friend.

This column is provided courtesy of the Saskatchewan Perennial Society (SPS; saskperennial@hotmail.com). Check our website (www.saskperennial.ca) or Facebook page for a list of upcoming gardening events.