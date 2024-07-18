Family that fled war in Somalia grateful for new home in Prince Albert

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan hosted a key event to celebrate the completion

of their newest Prince Albert building on Thursday.

Families, staff, donors and government officials gather at the new location 1315 Sixth Avenue West to celebrate as Noor and Sofia Farlh receiving the keys and officially becoming homeowners.

“Our journey wasn’t the easiest,but we’ve never lost hope, we’ve worked tirelessly to provide a better life for our children,to give them opportunities we never had. Applying for homeownership through Habitat Saskatchewan was a ray of hope for us,” said Noor.

Having escaped the civil war in Somalia,they were rescued from the Botswana refuge camp along with 40 other families. Noor and Sofia are dedicated to providing a better future for their six children, and have enrolled them in French immersion school since arriving in Prince Albert while pursuing further education at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

“We needed a better home for our kids, a safe and secure place where they could grow and thrive,” Sofia said. “This opportunity means the world to our family,and we cant wait to start the new chapter in our lives and to create a new memories with our family.”

The finished bi-level home features 1104 square feet,five bedrooms,two full baths and a partially finished basement. Construction was made possible by the financial contributions of Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the City of Prince Albert.

“We are proud to present the keys to Sofia and Noor,celebrating their achievement as our newest Habitat homeowners. Their hard work and dedication,including 500 volunteer hours has led them to this remarkable milestone. We are honoured to have offered them a hand up in securing a safe place to call their own,where they can create lasting memories with their family for years to come,” said Habitat Saskatchewan CEO Dave McEachern.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a non-profit organization working to ensure everyone has a safe and decent place to live.They are committed to bringing communities together to help families build strength,stability and independence through affordable housing.

The project was led by Ironwood Construction,RNS Mechanical,and TC Electric with additional contributions from Vetter Drafting Home Design.

“All l have to say is thank you to Habitat Saskatchewan and Canadian government for this opportunity of putting a roof over our head,” said Noor.