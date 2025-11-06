Family-run business earns national recognition while staying true to small-town roots

When Richardson’s Home Hardware in Nipawin was named Canada’s Best Hardware Store at the 33rd Annual Hardlines Outstanding Retailer Awards in Banff, it took everyone by surprise, including the team themselves.

“We were in a little bit of shock and disbelief,” said store manager Sarah Chalus. “It’s a Canada-wide awards program, so to think that a small-town Saskatchewan store won was a little bit of a shock, but we were definitely thrilled and overjoyed.”

The award, presented during a formal gala that celebrates excellence across the country’s home-improvement industry, recognizes stores that stand out for service, innovation, leadership, and community engagement. For the Richardsons, those values have been passed down through generations.

“It means a lot to the owners,” Chalus said. “It’s been a family-run business since 1952, and we’re now on the third and fourth generation of family ownership. It’s a testament to all the hard work that’s been done over the decades.”

Richardson’s Home Hardware employs around 20 staff members who, according to Chalus, keep the store running with energy and pride.

“We’re always growing, evolving, and changing,” she said. “To offer the amount of products and service that we do with a small team is a huge testament to their skills and dedication.”

Customer service remains at the heart of their success.

“It’s always number one,” Chalus said. “We want to be the place you think of first when you need something, not just hardware, but anything for your household. And when people walk in, they’re greeted with a friendly face, real advice, and a sense of belonging.”

That sense of belonging extends beyond the store’s walls. Richardson’s Home Hardware supports local events and groups, including sponsorships with Nipawin’s SJHL team and community fundraisers. Their bright red logo is even featured on the town rink’s Zamboni.

For Chalus and the team, the recognition highlights how much a small-town business can accomplish when rooted in community.

“Everybody here can take pride in knowing that our little town of 4,500 people has made the news at a national level,” she said. “It’s not just the big cities doing great things; it’s the locals too.”

Even after the celebration, the focus remains on serving Nipawin.

“It’s nice to pause and take the recognition, but at the end of the day, we still have to open the door seven days a week,” Chalus said. “We just want to keep growing, keep succeeding, and continue serving our community.”