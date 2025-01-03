Family of man who went missing on Christmas Eve puts out the call for volunteer searchers

The family of a missing Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation man has put out the call for volunteers to help find him.

Orlando Okemaysim arrived in Sturgeon Lake First Nation on Christmas Eve, but has not been seen since, according to a Facebook post from a family member. On Jan. 2, Sturgeon Lake First Nation issued a joint press release with the family asking for volunteers to help searching for him.

“We’re pretty confident that we will find Orlando,” Sturgeon Lake Chief Christine Longjohn said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “We are standing with the Okemaysim family during this difficult time and we’ve committed to supporting the search.”

Longjohn said the First Nation was working closely with a Prince Albert Grand Council search and rescue team that arrived on Thursday. They joined with local Sturgeon Lake residents who searched the area Okemaysim was last seen on foot and by snowmobile.

Longjohn said an official missing persons report has been filed with the RCMP. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the RCMP, or PAGC Search and Rescue at 306-930-8109.

“We do need volunteers with snowmobiles, ATVs, (or) anything that can help,” Lohnjohn said.

The First Nation has set up a command and communication centre at the band office board room to coordinate the search. Longjohn said they have asked volunteers to not search alone to ensure safety and efficiency. They have also asked residents in and around the First Nation to check sheds and other buildings in their yard.

“This is an organized effort, and all volunteers must work through the command post,” reads the Sturgeon Lake press release. “If you have seen Orlando, spoken with him, or given him a ride, please contact the RCMP immediately.”

Longjohn added that they are also looking for donations of food, coffee, and water for the volunteer searchers. Residents can drop their donations off at the homes of Sandra Gamble or Velmar Ermine.

Okemaysim was last seen wearing a light blue parka. His family says it is normal for him to leave his home, but abnormal to do so without phoning or leaving a message.

“We pray that he walks in and laughs at us for being all worried about him,” reads a Facebook post from Shan Okmysym, Orlando’s sister. “Come home or message any one of us. We love you.”