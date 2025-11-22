Family launches fundraiser after Arborfield woman badly hurt in dog attack

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

ARBORFIELD — An Arborfield woman was seriously injured after being attacked by two dogs on Nov. 12, according to the Carrot River RCMP.

According to a GoFundMe page, started by Natasha Dosch and Vanessa Lemky, campaign has been launched to support Arborfield resident Judy Gendron after she suffered serious injuries in an “unprovoked attack by two large dogs.”

Gendron was taken first to Nipawin Hospital, then transferred to Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital, where she has undergone multiple surgeries and faces a long recovery, according to the campaign information.

Carrot River RCMP said they received a report that a woman had been injured by the animals in the community and she was transported to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Carrot River RCMP said they worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the local municipality on the situation. As this is an ongoing bylaw-related investigation, RCMP say they have no further information to share at this time.

RCMP noted they cannot comment on the number of dog bites reported to individual detachments. They said dog bites are generally not criminal matters and many incidents go unreported.

Fundraiser organizers say the incident has created a significant financial burden for Gendron and her family, who rely on pension income, as medical treatment, rehabilitation and ongoing care continue. An update from Nov. 18 says Gendron has completed a second surgery on her right leg and is being monitored for infection, with campaign organizers expressing gratitude for the community’s support.

As of publication time, the campaign had raised $6,830 toward its $8,000 goal from 55 donations.

The Town of Nipawin said they typically get approximately six calls for dogs per month.

“Dog bites are rare but do occur occasionally. Bites are referred to provincial animal protection,” said Michelle Sorenson, CAO for the Town of Nipawin.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said Saskatchewan tracks emergency department visits where the patient has a diagnosis of “bitten or struck by dog.” This diagnosis includes both bites and injuries caused by a dog striking or lunging at a person, such as bruises, fractures or pulled muscles.

According to the ministry, Saskatchewan recorded 2,031 emergency department visits for dog-related injuries in 2022–23, 2,274 in 2023–24, and 2,559 in 2024–25.

The ministry noted these figures do not include dog-related injuries where treatment was unnecessary or sought elsewhere.

Each year, over half a million dog bites are recorded in Canada according to Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan.