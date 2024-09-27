Family Futures celebrates 30 years

Daily Herald Contributor

Board members, staff, and supporters of Family Futures gathered at the Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre on Friday to celebrate a major milestone.

The Prince Albert non-profit, which helps pregnant women, dads, and their families, celebrated 30 years on Friday.

Family Futures Executive Director Jolene Furi said the 30 year celebration gave them a great opportunity to expand their partnerships in the community, which has made a huge different in parenting.

“We’re so happy to be celebrating this: our 30 years in our community,” Furi said “I can’t wait to see what the next 30 years hold.”

Family Futures first open its doors in 1994. Thanks to funding from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Canada Prenatal Nutrition Program, Ministry of Education, and the Community Action Plan for Children (CAPCI), the centre has been able to overcome all financial challenges to provide services and help create a health community over the past 30 years.

Family Futures has two outreach locations in Melfort and Tisdale that serve about 80 clients combined. They also serve clients based out of in Nipawin.

They go from home to home offering services and providing all the prenatal and family supports they can offer to families in need. Furi said those duties include things like driving pregnant mother to doctors appointments, to helping with grocery shopping.

“We promote healthy living and watch them grow from the pregnancy stages to delivery and after,” she explained.

Friday’s celebration started with an opening prayer, followed by a brief talk about reconciliation. The event also included storytelling and speeches. Attendees were given smudge kits to take home.