Family, friends remember Danielle Dobersheck at emotional Prince Albert vigil

A white cloth lay on the ground in front of the PAGC Urban Services Centre this week as family, friends, and supporters gathered to remember Danielle Dobersheck, pressing red handprints to the cloth as a gesture of love, memory, and justice for a woman they say gave so much of herself to others.

The formal remarks had ended, but the emotion remained. Some people hugged. Others stood quietly as they remembered a woman they said was loving, caring, and connected to the people around her.

Dobersheck, a Prince Albert woman and mother, died in Melfort on March 10, 2024. Cody Chubey has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. The charge has not been proven in court.

Her aunt, Seapices Marsland, said the vigil gave family, friends, and colleagues a chance to come together, heal and remember Dobersheck for who she was.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

A child presses a red painted handprint onto a white cloth during a vigil for Danielle Dobersheck in front of PAGC Urban Services in Prince Albert.

“I feel this vigil was very important for the family to come out and her friends, her colleagues to come and heal,” Marsland said.

Marsland said Dobersheck was loving, compassionate, and kind. She loved her children and was connected to her family, friends and coworkers.

“She was the go-to person for, and she always gave,” Marsland said. “She gave so much of herself to everyone, and she was loved for it.”

Marsland said the last two years have been painful because of the long court process.

“The last two years have been excruciatingly painful in the longevity of the court processes and just waiting to finally get justice for Danielle,” she said.

Marsland said the court process has been difficult for the family, who have been present in the courtroom and standing together while waiting for the case to reach an end. She said the length of the process has added to the family’s pain as they continue looking for closure.

“We want Danielle’s story to not fade away,” she said. “We want this to end. This prolonging of the defence and the verdict is suffering for us, and we need to have closure as a family for Danielle, for justice.”

Marland said Dobersheck cared deeply about people facing domestic violence. She said Dobersheck grew up seeing addiction and domestic violence, and that helped create a drive in her to help others.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Family and friends of Danielle Dobersheck press red painted handprints onto a white cloth during Thursday’s vigil in Prince Albert.

“She worked at NEOSS, and she helped people, and she worked with children, and she was compassionate,” Marsland said.

Lorissa McKenzie said she first met Dobersheck when they were children in Little Red River Reserve. She remembered Dobersheck as outgoing, loving, caring, and full of humour.

“She was very special to people around her,” McKenzie said. “She was the life of the party. She made people feel better.”

McKenzie said the loss has been especially difficult because Dobersheck’s family and friends have faced more grief since her death. She said Dobersheck’s sister Daylene and brother Darius also died in the months that followed.

“It’s actually very hard,” McKenzie said. “I don’t think her siblings would still be here today if she didn’t pass on.”

McKenzie added that there is one memory that stays with her, it happened only days before Dobersheck died, when Dobersheck came to Prince Albert to play bingo with her brother.

“The last thing she ever said to me was, ‘I don’t need no man! I’m what a man needs!,’ and then her big beautiful laugh,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said people should remember Dobersheck as “a beautiful, loving, caring mother.” To anyone experiencing domestic violence and afraid to ask for help, she said, “You’re not alone. Leave now while you can.”



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

A white cloth covered with red handprints lies beside a “Justice for MMIW” sign during a vigil for Danielle Dobersheck in Prince Albert.

Marsland said families and communities must speak openly about domestic violence.

“Speak and don’t hesitate, don’t wait, and make sure that you tell your loved ones you love them,” she said.

Marsland said she wants Dobersheck’s children to know their mother was loved and remembered.

“Your mom was beautiful, she was amazing and loving, and a helper.” Marsland said. “Carry that pride and her spirit with you wherever you go.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca